Emma Willis wool/cotton Antique Paisley dressing gown, £1,300

A casualty of the washing machine was my glorious de Le Cuona wool paisley dressing gown with handmade piping from Emma Willis, which would now fit a skinny 12-year-old. emmawillis.com

ST Dupont brass and gold Le Grand ST Dupont Cling lighter, £1,045

Dupont is the king of lighters, and Le Grand first generation was a revelation in that it gave the option of yellow or blue flame. The new version has been worked on so that it now gives off the characteristic Dupont “ping” or “cling” when the lid is flicked open. st-dupont.com

Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade, £290 for 100ml

Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, Louis Vuitton’s nose, is a genius. I long to drench myself in his heavy and mysterious oud fragrance. louisvuitton.com

Lock & Co toquilla-palm straw Superfino Montecristi Panama, £1,495

I have never owned a proper Panama, and with climate change this has to be rectified. lockhatters.com

RRL cotton Western-print bandana, £110, and leather bandana slider, £85

It is impossible to have too many bandanas, especially when they come from RRL. My eye was drawn to a green Western-print cotton with that absolute necessity: the hand-tooled leather bandana slider. To my shame, I did not know these existed, but thanks to Ralph this embarrassing lacuna in my sartorial knowledge has been filled. ralphlauren.co.uk

Cifonelli Veste Camionneur en daim, €1,450

Saying Veste camionneur en daim sounds so much better than “suede Trucker jacket”. The shearling and suede combo is super-seductive – the sort of thing Marcel Proust would have worn had he held an HGV licence. cifonelli.com

HTSI contributing editor Nick Foulkes © Nick Tydeman

Vintage Tiffany & CO owl ring, $2,000 auction estimate

Tiffany’s Gene Moore was the Picasso of window dressing, but he also designed jewellery and his owl ring from the ’70s is as exquisite as it is rare. I was lucky to find one a couple of years ago. My joy was short-lived, however, as my wife claimed it was too small for me and it disappeared into her jewellery box. If I run out of fingers, Moore’s owl cufflinks or owl lighter would work too. doyle.com

Brunello Cucinelli cashmere sweatshirt, £2,450, and cashmere joggers, £2,330

Not just any cashmere but “English rib knit” cashmere, this joggers-and-hoodie set is recommended by Brunello as travelwear… Not where I travel, it isn’t, but it would make the prospect of going running in the winter seem positively aspirational. brunellocucinelli.com

Charvet vermeil collar stiffeners, €215

One of life’s minor recurring tragedies is how often my shirts go through the washing machine with collar stiffeners still in place: at best I retrieve them battered and bent from the drum; at worst they disappear forever. At the moment I am down to my last two Charvet collar stiffeners, which, as well as battered, are of different lengths. charvet.co.uk

Cohiba 55 cigar, price on request

Given past experience of the speed at which Cuban cigars make it from Havana to London, this is probably one for Christmas 2023. davidofflondon.com

Patek Philippe vintage 18ct-gold Byzantine coin cufflinks, $8,000

Made with circa 425AD gold coins depicting Emperor Theodosius II, these cufflinks from the ’60s are not only another way to wear Patek Philippe, but also the perfect accessory to help achieve my New Year’s resolution to finish Edward Gibbon’s The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire. collectability.com

Patek Philippe Calatrava 5226G watch, £31,430

A sexy Patek that is neither a Nautilus nor a grand complication. The defining touch of the 5226G is that the clou de Paris motif has moved from its customary location on the bezel to the case wall. patek.com

Connolly cashmere Beach cardie, £2,220

Because I grew up in the ’70s, I will forever identify this style of knitwear with Starsky & Hutch, and it will keep me warm during power cuts (another ’70s trope). connollyengland.com

Rolex Air-King Oystersteel, 40mm, £6,150

Many tiny changes made to this model add up to a whole new watch. My favourite Rolex launch of 2022. rolex.com

Buccellati bamboo and sterling-silver Tahiti Truffle brush, £320

I have been after a small brush for a long time, not for my truffles, but to brush the “bloom” off vintage cigars. buccellati.com

Huntsman Gregory Peck cashmere houndstooth bespoke sports coat, from £7,200

My current favourite archive tweed was woven for the Huntsman overcoat worn by Gregory Peck in The Omen, but so far it has resisted reproduction. While I am waiting, the reissued 1960 Gregory Peck green and midnight-blue houndstooth cashmere would do very nicely in a sports coat. huntsmansavilerow.com