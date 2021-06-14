Israel’s parliament votes in an eight-party coalition government led by ultranationalist Naftali Bennett

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Israel’s parliament has voted in a new government, ending rightwing stalwart and five-time premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year grip on power, South Korean shipbuilders and sea freight companies will seek to raise billions of dollars via stock market listings in the second half of 2021 as the industries enjoy a global trade rebound, leaders of the G7 countries back a western rival to China’s Belt and Road Initiative to help developing countries tackle climate change.Plus, the FT’s global China editor, James Kynge, reports on how China’s smart city surveillance technology is being used around the world, and the growing backlash.





End of era in Israel as Netanyahu is ousted

https://www.ft.com/content/f0824e22-2e42-4d80-b0fa-574c6b12b9dd





G7 set to agree ‘green belt and road’ plan to counter China’s influence

https://www.ft.com/content/f33b43e6-0cea-486b-a3cf-628a31c09693





Exporting Chinese surveillance: the security risks of ‘smart cities’

https://www.ft.com/content/76fdac7c-7076-47a4-bcb0-7e75af0aadab





Korean shippers to raise billions of dollars as global trade rebounds

https://www.ft.com/editor/eab4b7b5-7590-477f-bd7e-e919501a54b4

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.