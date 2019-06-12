More than a third of Britons avoid the news, and the majority do so because reports on Brexit make them feel too angry, sad or bored to pay attention, according to a survey.

Two years ago, roughly one in five British people claimed to sometimes or often shun news but the country has since had the highest jump in people withdrawing from following the news, according to the poll of more than 75,000 people in 38 countries, published by the University of Oxford’s Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

Globally, 32 per cent of people reported avoiding news coverage, up six percentage points from two years earlier. This compared with an 11 percentage point increase for the UK to 35 per cent, the study found.

“It may be because the world has become a more depressing place or because the media coverage tends to be relentlessly negative, or a mix of the two,” said Nic Newman, a senior research associate at the institute who co-authored the report.

Roughly half of British respondents said they often saw the news as too negative, while 30 per cent felt worn out by the amount of information available. When UK readers were asked what kind of news they sought to avoid, 71 per cent said Brexit coverage.

“People are desperately crying out for positivity, they are not finding solutions in any Brexit coverage,” said Katie Vanneck-Smith, co-founder and publisher of the “slow news” venture Tortoise. She said three quarters of its 8,000 members felt news coverage had become “noise”.

The research was conducted by research company YouGov at the end of January and beginning of February 2019 using an online questionnaire.

News outlets such as HuffPost, the BBC, the Guardian and the Financial Times have all seen surges in readership at points of significant Brexit developments. But the annually released report suggested an increasing number of readers struggled to engage with one of the biggest postwar stories in British history.

Jess Brammar, executive director at HuffPost UK, said a young reader had told her that most reporting on Brexit made her feel like “you are coming into series seven, episode three of a long series on Netflix”.

Both Remain and Leave voters were likely to have lost interest in following the news of the past two years, but when asked why, a split emerged. Those who voted to leave the EU were most likely to say the news could not be trusted while Remain voters were more likely to say news made them feel hopeless and sad.

Trust in news has continued to fall around the world, according to the report, with 49 per cent of respondents saying they did not trust their own news source — a drop of 2 percentage points in the last year.

In some countries the change had been driven by partisan movements, such as the gilets jaunes in France, where only one in four reportedly trusted the news, down 11 percentage points from the year before. In the UK, 40 per cent reported trusting the news, compared with more than half of the population in 2015.

“Even the most trusted brands like the BBC are seen by many as pushing or suppressing agendas — especially over polarising issues like Brexit and climate change,” the report said.