This February, the Cambridge-based technology company Arm notched up a remarkable record: its semiconductor designs were incorporated into an astonishing 250bn computer chips. Another 1,000 were being added to that number every second, powering almost everything in our digital economy from smartphones to cars to data centres.

Little celebrated in its home market, Arm is one of the few British technology companies to count for anything in an industry dominated by US and Asian giants. “Here was a little speck of Britain pulsing with data billions of times over, right across the planet, largely unheralded outside its industry,” James Ashton writes in his sprightly corporate history.

Like many other promising British tech companies, Arm (which stands for Advanced RISC Machine) has been far more highly valued by foreign strategic investors than fickle shareholders in the City of London. In 2016 SoftBank Group, run by the maverick Japanese entrepreneur Masayoshi Son, snapped up the company for £24bn, a 43 per cent premium to its pre-offer share price. “One day, when I look back on my long life as an entrepreneur, I believe that Arm will stand out as the most important acquisition and investment I have made,” Son said, predicting the company’s chips would become ubiquitous as everything became digitally connected, featuring in running shoes, glasses and even milk containers.

SoftBank Group has since been savaged by the tech sector downturn and Son is now looking to refloat Arm as a public company to raise fresh funds. Despite the best efforts of the UK government to entice the company to relist in London, Arm will pop up again on New York’s Nasdaq market this year. Arm’s centre of corporate gravity is also shifting towards its main customers in the US with its current American chief executive Rene Haas working out of its San Jose office. The British government’s much-trumpeted ambitions to turn the UK into a tech superpower have been muted.

As Ashton records, Arm was quirkily British in its origins even if extraordinarily global in its impact. Founded in 1990, the company’s early headquarters were located in a former turkey farm barn in Swaffham, Bulbeck, a village eight miles outside Cambridge renowned for its annual performances of Gilbert and Sullivan operas. Unlike the big US chip companies, Arm was comparatively starved of capital but that parsimony helped make the company’s processors uniquely efficient.

The early backing of Apple, then run by the mercurial Steve Jobs, propelled Arm into the big league. By collaborating with almost every major chip manufacturer, Arm licensed its technology globally and became the neutral “Switzerland of semiconductors”. Arm created something that was “too convenient, too reliable and too cheap” for users to bother looking for an alternative.

Arm has always relied on a powerful amalgam of Cambridge geekery and streetwise hustle, providing early inspiration to a succession of “deep tech” start-ups to have emerged from Britain’s “silicon fen”. The company originally grew out of Acorn, an early beneficiary of the personal computer revolution, founded by the Austrian-born Cambridge physicist Hermann Hauser and Chris Curry, who started his entrepreneurial career as a schoolboy sourcing television components from rubbish tips to make amplifiers for local rock bands.

One of Arm’s early chief executives, Robin Saxby, was particularly famous for his energy and creativity in winning over customers. On hearing that one Japanese businessman was a Monty Python fan he moved a meeting into a hotel corridor for a parade of silly walks. “Eccentric, relentless, but ultimately highly effective,” writes Ashton.

As a former City editor at the Sunday Times, Ashton has followed Arm’s story for many years and interviewed the leading players in the corporate drama. Although his book revolves around Arm, he also writes about the parallel development of the US and Taiwanese chip industries, exploring the rise of Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Nvidia. But this story has already been more adroitly, and comprehensively, told by Chris Miller in his book Chip War, which last year won the Financial Times Business Book of the Year Award.

Ashton concludes that trying “to create another Arm is as much folly as trying to create the next Google”. His recommendation is for the British government to focus instead on training and skills and providing a stable tax and regulatory regime.

But at a time when the US, EU and Chinese governments are pouring billions of dollars into subsidising their chip industries, this policy recipe seems thin gruel. Serendipity cannot substitute for strategy. And, as one industry executive is quoted as saying: “Without semiconductors, you’re nowheresville.”

The Everything Blueprint: The Microchip Design That Changed the World by James Ashton, Hodder & Stoughton £20, 464 pages

John Thornhill is the FT’s innovation editor

