An artist-powered charity sale

Works sold via the platform Artists Support donate 100 per cent of proceeds to the artist’s chosen charity. Sales have previously been held in New York, London and Los Angeles, and this fourth chapter focuses on Morocco.

Untitled (La salle de classe), 1998-2002), by Hicham Benohoud, proceeds from whose sale will go to Foundation Zakoura

A photograph from Marrakech-born Hicham Benohoud’s ‘The Classroom’ series (€6,000) – part of the Tate Modern’s permanent display – will benefit education charity Foundation Zakoura, while funds from Cameroon-raised Belgian artist Eric Van Hove’s conceptual sculptures ( €6,360) will help preserve Morocco’s cultural heritage. artists-support.com

An 8kg panettone in aid of Centrepoint

The Really Big Panettone, £300, selfridges.com

The “Really Big Panettone” feeds up to 100 people with its 8kg of sultana-studded dough, and is Selfridges’ largest ever sweet bread. Last year the retailer sold 200 per cent more Panettone than Christmas cake; this season promises to be no different, with Verona’s artisan Pasticceria Perbellini as the chosen bakery. All proceeds go to Centrepoint, a charity working towards ending youth homelessness by 2037. £300, selfridges.com

A Kengo Kuma-designed whisky supports the V&A Dundee

The Dalmore’s Kengo Kuma-designed whisky bottle (estimate £95,000 to £180,000), auctioned on 16 November

For the latest phase in The Dalmore’s four-year partnership with V&A Dundee, the distillery is auctioning one of an edition of three whiskeys. The bottle is estimated to sell at between £95,000 and £180,000, 15 per cent of which will be donated to the museum. Luminary No.1 is cradled in a sculpture by Japanese architect Kengo, made from 48 handcrafted oak diamonds to represent the number of years the Old Single Malt has been nurtured by master distiller Richard Paterson OBE. Sale ends 16 November, sothebys.com

Grayson Perry, Clayton Schiff and Miyeon Yi join The Hepatitis C Trust’s winter fundraiser

One of the anonymous works from Art on a Postcard Artworks from £50 hope to raise £70,000 for the Hepatitis C Trust

Art on a Postcard’s most recent auction is in honour of Mark Peppé, the late India-born artist whose family portraits, copies of old masters and colourful abstracts have raised thousands for the Hepatitis C Trust. The sale’s brief remains the same – postcard sized artworks (from £50) are auctioned anonymously – with the hope to raise £70,000 towards the Trust’s goal of eliminating hepatitis C in the UK by 2030. Stand-out lots include pieces by Grayson Perry, Brooklyn’s “ultra-contemporary” Clayton Schiff and RCA’s Miyeon Yi, an emerging artist whose work depicts memories attached to everyday objects. Until 15 November, artonapostcard.com

Jewellery to raise funds for Ukrainian victims of war

The Sotheby’s sale includes jewels by Ukrainian artist Inesa Kovalova

For the first time in Sotheby’s history, works by Ukrainian jewellery designers will be sold at auction. Organised by Ukranian jewellery collective Strong & Precious, the sale includes a detachable pendant by Oberig, known for harnessing the “four sources of energy” (nature, kin, symbols and faith) to protect its wearers, and Drutis’ functional kaleidoscope pendant. All proceeds from the pieces will go to Superhumans, a non-profit that acts as a rehabilitation centre for adults and children who were victims of the war in Ukraine. 10 November, sothebys.com