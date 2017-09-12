Pound’s fall brings pain to Ireland’s exporters

Larry Murrin knows all about the problems the strong euro and weak pound are causing for Ireland.

Sterling is down 20 per cent against the single currency since last year’s referendum and businesses like Mr Murrin’s — he is chief executive of Dawn Farms, an Irish cooked meats processor with a big UK market share — are finding it increasingly difficulty to cope.

“Even risk management strategies run out, they expire,” said Mr Murrin, whose company has a turnover “measured in nine digits” and employs more than 1,000. “In the range of sterling that we’re at now, Ireland’s competitiveness is deeply suffering and it’s likely to have a significant impact on volume and value into Britain over the next several quarters in the absence of any material relief measures brought forward by government.”

Long before Britain leaves the EU, Irish exporters are feeling the heat of the Brexit vote. Profit margins have evaporated, forcing companies to think long term about new markets as they deploy hedging strategies to ease the immediate risk. The euro, which is also being buoyed by the eurozone’s recovery, reached 92p recently — though sterling rose on Tuesday after a higher than expected UK inflation reading.

“Once you go over 90p then the vast majority of companies are in point of pain territory,” said Fergal O’Brien, economist at business lobby Ibec.

Moreover the sterling conundrum comes as companies are grappling with another impact of Brexit: uncertainty over future border arrangements between Northern Ireland and the Republic. “At the moment there’s no hard border. Whether it’s going to be hard or soft has huge implications,” said Chris Mitchell, of Dublin skincare company Green Angel.



Ireland’s strong growth is proving to be of little comfort to exporters, according to a banker with one of the main Irish lenders, who said hundreds of business owners were flocking to information meetings around Ireland on how to cope with sterling’s weakness.

“People can’t see what’s coming towards them,” said the banker, who declined to be named. “All they’re looking for is guidance on the pound. When will it bounce back? And, unfortunately, it doesn’t look like it will.”

Billy Tyrrell of Arklow Marine Services, a boatbuilder that has been exporting to Britain for more than a decade, said he looked at exchange rates every morning. Even though UK shipyards are busy, “we’re still finding it difficult to win contracts”.

Ireland’s government has signalled that it is looking at ways to help, saying sterling will be “a very important consideration” in its 2018 budget next month. But officials are reluctant to invoke EU force majeure rules that would allow Dublin to circumvent the bloc’s restrictions on state aid to private business.

Mr Murrin wants Dublin to establish a special loan fund to help the agri-food industry diversify. “It would take six to 10 years for us to create net new market share similar to the value we have in Britain,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said the most affected sectors were those with modest margins such as agri-food and traditional manufacturing.

Irish tourism was also “significantly exposed” at current exchange rates, he said. About 40 per cent of tourists in Ireland come from the UK. Failte Ireland, the state tourism promotion body, predicts there will be 300,000 fewer British visitors to Ireland this year. Last year there were 3.6m visits.

Dalata, Ireland’s largest hotel chain, said the sterling factor was more than offset by increased visitor numbers from other markets when it reported a record profit last week. But Pat McCann, Dalata chief executive, said his company had advantages of scale that other operators did not have.

“If you are very dependent on transient leisure business into Dublin you will have seen some fall-off in business,” he said. “If you are a border business, you will have seen significant fall-off, both in the room business and in the wedding business.”

Ciaran Murtagh of Shay Murtagh Precast, which supplies concrete to UK customers including Highways England and Network Rail, said a sense of caution dominated.

“At current rates it allows for no capital spending within the company; budgets cut for everything; and just knuckling down to get through it with the hope that it’s short term — 80 per cent of what we produce goes to the UK,” said Mr Murtagh. “I know so many companies that really have no business if sterling is at 92p. They have no future.

“The more people talk about it going to parity, the more jobs will be lost due to lack of investment.”