The Scottish government on Tuesday made tackling climate change the “centrepiece” of its programme for 2019-20, with plans to promote low-carbon aircraft, trains and buses as well as communal heating systems.

Setting out her Scottish National party government’s priorities, first minister Nicola Sturgeon also reiterated her demand to the British government to hold another referendum on independence. Civil servants will now draw up a revised case for leaving the UK.

The SNP leader in April declared a “climate emergency” and her programme for government included a range of pledges to curb emissions of greenhouse gases.

The Scottish government’s support for the oil and gas sector in the North Sea and elsewhere would from now on be “conditional” on its willingness to support the transition to sustainable energy, said Ms Sturgeon.

She added that a new Scottish National investment bank due to begin operations next year and spend at least £2bn over the next decade would be given a “primary mission” of “securing the transition to a net zero [carbon emission] economy”.

A trial of low emission flights is due to begin in Scotland in 2021, with the aim that all flights between airports within the country will no longer use fossil fuels by 2040.

To further reduce emissions from transport, all Scotland’s rail services are intended to be carbon neutral by 2035.

While the Westminster government shuts down, the Scottish government is stepping up

From 2024, all new-build homes would have to be heated from renewable or low carbon sources. The Scottish government would also introduce a bill to regulate and promote district and communal heating systems.

Richard Dixon, director of Friends of the Earth Scotland, a campaign group, said the Scottish government’s programme included “very welcome commitments” but was “not nearly enough to address the desperate climate emergency the world is facing”.

“The obvious contradiction at the heart of this programme is its commitment to some new measures . . . while continuing to back the offshore oil and gas industry to keep on drilling and destroying our climate,” he added.

The CBI business organisation welcomed the focus on tackling climate change, but warned that on moves to tackle climate change Scotland “simply can’t act alone”.

“Sustainable [energy] transition is a key long-term goal, but we must proceed in a way that makes full use of the expertise of our highly skilled oil and gas industry,” said Tracy Black, director of CBI Scotland.

The Scottish administration has already announced plans to pass legislation that would be required to hold another independence referendum and Ms Sturgeon said she would seek UK government approval for such a vote.

Jackson Carlaw, interim leader of the Scottish Conservatives, the main opposition party, accused Ms Sturgeon of making independence the “be-all-and-end-all for her nationalist government”.

The government plans to update a white paper that was its blueprint for independence ahead of the 2014 referendum in which Scots rejected leaving the UK.

The document contained SNP policies such as now-abandoned plans to cut corporation tax and unrealistic oil revenue forecasts.

“The utterly discredited white paper from 2014 is finally set to be binned,” said Mr Carlaw, suggesting that Ms Sturgeon should “apologise to the people of Scotland”.

Opposition parties have criticised the Scottish government over failures of education and health policies including the severely delayed opening of a new flagship children's’ hospital in Edinburgh.

Ms Sturgeon said she would establish a new body to oversee NHS infrastructure developments in an effort to avoid such problems in the future.

She sought to contrast her government’s programme in Edinburgh with the “political and constitutional emergency” engulfing the UK over Brexit.

“While the Westminster government shuts down, the Scottish government is stepping up,” she said.