Russia’s blockade of the port of Odesa is preventing Ukraine from exporting vital supplies of grain to a hungry world. A failure to resolve the problem will lead to food price rises and starvation, resulting in more migration and global unrest, according to David Beasley, head of the UN World Food Programme. He talks to Gideon about what needs to be done to avert catastrophe.

Clips: NewsNation, ABC news, CNN

Want to read more?

Military briefing: Ukraine seeks way to break Russia’s Black Sea blockade

Pakistan seeks to renegotiate IMF loan as food prices surge

‘Millions’ at risk of death as Ukraine war hits food supplies, Egypt warns

World’s poorest nations to receive aid amid soaring food prices

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.