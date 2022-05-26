Ukraine and the global food emergency
Russia’s blockade of the port of Odesa is preventing Ukraine from exporting vital supplies of grain to a hungry world. A failure to resolve the problem will lead to food price rises and starvation, resulting in more migration and global unrest, according to David Beasley, head of the UN World Food Programme. He talks to Gideon about what needs to be done to avert catastrophe.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner
