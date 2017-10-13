Trump’s irresponsible approach to Iran

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Throughout Barack Obama’s presidency, Republicans routinely accused the US president of squandering American leadership in the world. But when it comes to withdrawing from the global front line, it is the Republican president, Donald Trump, who has his foot on the accelerator.

First he took America out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. Then he jettisoned the global climate pact. This week, in a particularly petty move, he said the US would pull out of the UN educational, scientific and cultural organisation, Unesco, because of its perceived anti-Israel bias. Now, and most dangerously, Mr Trump is taking aim at the Iran nuclear agreement signed in 2015 between the US and five other world powers.

It should come as no surprise that Mr Trump is tearing up the global rule book in this way. He has been consistent about his desire to do so. The logic of his Iran policy, however, is baffling. Even the generals surrounding the president, all suspicious of Tehran, say the accord is working and is in the US national security interest.

Yet, on Friday, the president declined to certify Iran’s compliance with the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, despite the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN watchdog monitoring the pact, has repeatedly confirmed that Tehran is fulfilling its commitments. So have all other UN Security Council permanent members, plus Germany.

This does not automatically torpedo the nuclear deal. Instead, it puts the ball into the court of Congress — a risky strategy if in fact Mr Trump is attempting to show his dissatisfaction with an agreement he has repeatedly called “the worst deal ever”, without actually having to do anything about it.

Congress now has 60 days to decide whether or not to snap back the sanctions, which were lifted in return for Iran freezing uranium enrichment and other nuclear activities. There are many reasons why Congress should resist doing so.

Restoring sanctions would place the US in violation of the agreement, and would be tantamount to withdrawal. In turn that would send a terrible signal to the rest of the world, showing that the US cannot be relied on to stand by its international commitments. It would anger the other signatories to the deal, all of whom remain committed to its implementation, just when America needs their help in dealing with the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsular.

The nuclear agreement is not perfect. It does nothing to contain Iran’s destabilising behaviour in the Middle East. Moreover, given its 10-year lifespan, it delays rather than eliminates Iran’s ability to develop the bomb. Nonetheless, an imperfect deal is better than no deal at all. The contrast with North Korea, where no deal has been achieved, makes the point.

Some Republicans appear to believe that a tougher line is possible, and that present actions may force the Europeans and others into taking one alongside the US. That thinking is fatally flawed.

First, there is far less pressure on Iran now than ahead of the 2015 agreement. Second, Mr Trump’s ability to forge an international consensus is hampered both by his own toxic brand and by his failure to provide details on what an alternative approach to Iran would look like.

It is possible that Congress, by failing to snap back sanctions may yet allow the Iran deal to stand. That would be an important victory. But it would not change the alarming sense that Donald Trump’s America is withdrawing from a responsible global role.