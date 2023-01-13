This weekend, we learn about AI-generated art. Type any sentence, such as “Sea otter with a pearl earring by Johannes Vermeer” into a website, and you’ll get an uncanny visual approximation created entirely by AI — with no input from humans. Our gaming critic Tom Faber joins Lilah to explore what impact it could have on human creativity. Then, we talk about deep winter cooking with the chefs behind our food column: Honey and Co. Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer give us tons of ideas, from soup to shanks to citrus salads.

We love hearing from you! You can email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links:

– Tom’s magazine cover, ‘The Golden Age of AI-generated art is here’, including AI-generated images: https://on.ft.com/3CIlY3V

– You can make your own AI art at openai.com/dall-e-2. FT readers have submitted some great ones here: https://on.ft.com/3iztEOV

– Honey and Co’s latest recipe, a delicious tomato and rice soup with basil oil: https://on.ft.com/3GDpg9w

– Cabbage stuffed with beef, rice and prunes: https://on.ft.com/3W1xJZP

– Winter jams, spreads and chutneys: https://on.ft.com/3kdK4ge

– A collection of citrus recipes, from treacle-cured salmon to lemon fizz: https://on.ft.com/3X8zNk9

– Their cookbooks are called Honey and Co the cookbook, Honey and Co at home, Golden (which has baking recipes), and Chasing Smoke: cooking over fire around the levant

– Tom is on Twitter @_TomFaber. Itamar and Sarit are on Instagram @honeyandco.

Special offers for FT Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial can be found here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com