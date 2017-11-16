Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Siemens is cutting nearly 7,000 jobs across its power and gas units as the German company grapples with “unprecedented” challenges from a changing energy market.

The announcement on Thursday comes the same week that Siemens’ US rival, General Electric, unveiled its own restructuring plan, underscoring the structural issues hitting both of these 20th century energy titans.

Global demand for large gas turbines has “fallen drastically” to around 110 per year, well below the market’s capacity to build around 400 annually, Siemens said.

The company — Europe’s largest conglomerate, with nine divisions ranging from healthcare to power generation — has previously cut costs and capacity in the power and gas units, but its measures have not kept pace with a market undergoing rapid change from the rise of renewable sources of energy.

Under chief executive Joe Kaeser, the group has been investing in renewable energy and focusing on “Industry 4.0”, the coupling of software and hardware, to compensate for the fall in turbine orders.

110 Global annual demand for large gas turbines, compared with market’s capacity to build about 400

“The power generation industry is experiencing disruption of unprecedented scope and speed,” said Lisa Davis, a Siemens board member. “Our plan is to execute these changes in a fast and prudent manner while also investing in future-oriented technologies.”

Siemens said it would shed 6,900 jobs worldwide — half of them in Germany — to help its power division stay competitive. The job cuts had been flagged in previous weeks, but Siemens management said it could not offer specifics until it had spoken with labour representatives.

IG Metall, Europe’s largest industrial union, called the cuts “a rather desperate and completely unacceptable step” and promised to “resist in every legally possible way”. Despite problems in its energy business, Siemens’ net profit grew 11 per cent to €6.2bn in the year to September.

Mr Kaeser said last week that gas turbine demand would not rebound. He contrasted the structural issues in the gas division with teething problems in Siemens’ renewables business, Siemens Gamesa, which posted a loss last quarter and will separately be cutting 6,000 jobs.

“Renewable energy is a growth business. It just needs to become an adult,” he said. “It’s taking a hit, going from a nice subsidy based business to a sustainable, reliable business. That’s a massive transition. But the growth path is not really destroyed.”

Last week Siemens reported a “significant decline” in its power and gas unit, with profits down 15 per cent in its fiscal year, and orders down 30 per cent. The decline in orders means that Siemens’ servicing business for turbines will inevitably take a hit.

“Market volume has declined by nearly half, overcapacities nevertheless remain dramatic,” Mr Kaeser said then. “And that has grave consequences for our production and for our service business.”

On Thursday it said it had told employees of the cuts, which will take place over several years.

“We’ll plan these measures carefully, diligently and for the long term,” said Janina Kugel, Siemens head of human resources.

Siemens shares rose nearly 1 per cent.