Boris Johnson made it clear this week that he will not rush into easing the nationwide lockdown - what will the UK prime minister set out in his road map next week? Will schools return and when will further measures be eased? Plus, we discuss the surprise appointment of Lord David Frost to Johnson's cabinet and what it says about relations with the EU and the next ministerial reshuffle. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Sarah Neville, Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe, George Parker and Robert Shrimsley. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Breen Turner and the editor Liam Nolan.

Review clips: Downing Street, Parliament TV

