The US is finalising a plan to supply the EU with up to 15bn additional cubic metres of liquefied natural gas by the end of 2022, Russian shares rose as the Moscow exchange partially reopened, hedge funds search for bargains in Russian and Ukrainian bonds, and Toshiba shareholders vote down management’s plan to split the famous industrial conglomerate in two.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US to boost supplies of liquefied natural gas to EU

Russian shares rise as Moscow stock market reopens

Hedge funds search for bargains in Russian and Ukrainian bonds

Toshiba shareholders reject management plan to split the company

War in Ukraine: free to read

Twitterspaces discussion: A look inside Putin’s inner circles

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

