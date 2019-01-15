Listen to this article
Many proponents of Brexit insist that leaving the EU will mean Britain is free to do its own trade deals. Once it has left the customs union, they say, the UK will be able to strike agreements with major trading nations such as the US, China and India.
However, writes Gideon Rachman in his column this week, negotiations with these countries would be arduous and the benefits uncertain. The US would no doubt drive a hard bargain on agricultural goods and access to the UK healthcare market, while national security concerns make the “Golden Age” of Sino-British relations declared by former prime minister David Cameron seem like a passing delusion. As for India, it has proven itself an unforgiving negotiator.
Even the UK government’s own research casts doubt on the case for what the prime minister Theresa May has called “Global Britain”, Gideon notes. New deals with non-EU countries will not compensate for the loss in trade that will follow departure from the bloc.
Robert Shrimsley argues that if Theresa May’s Brexit deal is heavily defeated this evening, the prime minister should make herself the willing servant of the House of Commons.
Frances Coppola, a banking commentator, believes that ongoing instability could spell trouble for the reform of Greece’s banks.
John Thornhill finds that a new “mobility marketplace” developed by a technology company called Here has the potential to disrupt ride-hailing disrupters like Uber and Didi.
Leslie Hook explores the effects of the US government shutdown on America’s national parks.
Ben Hall thinks that launching a wide-ranging public consultation on his reform agenda is a high-risk strategy for French president Emmanuel Macron.
What you’ve been saying
Some bright spark should convert diesel cars to electric, letter from David Gunn, Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, UK
Having been told that diesel and not petrol-powered cars were the way ahead, we are now told that this is not so and that we should all be considering buying electric cars ( January 4). Meanwhile, there are millions of diesel-powered cars with excellent bodywork on the roads. Surely there is massive scope for an entrepreneurial organisation to profit by converting the vast number of diesel-driven cars on the roads, fitting their bodies out with electric engines.
In response to “ The EU should kill off the UK’s chance of delaying Brexit”, artwish says:
There is so much hysteria around the fact that it would be so damaging to democracy if we ended up by a new referendum, I would like to know how much time has to go by before people are allowed to change their minds. For instance we had a general election in 2015 and May wanted to change the result 2 years later, was that acceptable?
Heathrow’s flight path plan should be grounded, letter from Janet Salmon, Richmond upon Thames, Surrey, UK
If opposition can stop fracking, why can’t we stop the expansion of Heathrow? The UK’s biggest airport now wants to “consult” us about changing its flight paths ( January 8). This is a backdoor approach to increased flights before the decision on the third runway. I think Heathrow should be capped, and have stringent noise and pollution restrictions. No other business is allowed to be so selfish.
