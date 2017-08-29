Dollar falls on concern over Harvey’s economic toll

The dollar is heading for its longest monthly losing streak in 14 years, as concerns about tropical storm Harvey’s impact on the US economy combined with fresh tensions over North Korea to push bond yields lower.

The dollar touched a two and a half year low against a basket of major currencies, extending to 10 per cent a 2017 slide that has been driven by flagging confidence in the Trump administration’s growth agenda and a pick-up in Europe’s fortunes.

The euro on Tuesday powered past the $1.20 mark for the first time since January 2015, hurting the prospects for European companies and sending the Stoxx Europe 600 index down by over 1 per cent to its lowest level since February.

Most economists expect the storm that has struck the Texas coast to have only a temporary and minor impact on US economic growth, but bond yields were crimped as some investors bet on the Federal Reserve shelving plans for one more interest rate rise this year. Differences between bond yields and interest rates tend to drive currency movements, and dipping Treasury yields have weighed on the dollar for much of 2017.

North Korea’s firing of a missile over Japan also stirred investor nerves, knocking US and European stocks and pushing investors into safer assets like US Treasuries, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury hitting a fresh 2017 low.

“Economic politics, geopolitics, social politics, not to mention natural disaster; none of them are dollar-friendly, and nor is the laissez-faire Fed,” said Kit Juckes, a strategist at Société Générale.

As insurance and energy companies counted the cost on Houston, the fourth most populous US city, and nearby refineries, pipelines and petrochemical plants, companies as varied as automakers and retailers also said they had been affected.

Volkswagen said delivery of some VW and Audi cars had already been affected by the closure of Houston’s port, through which the German carmaker imports vehicles from Germany and Mexico into North America. The storm had also disrupted its Fort Worth parts distribution centre and several dealerships, it said, but exports were unaffected.

A decision by port authorities is due to be taken on Thursday whether the site will open for business, a spokesman for VW Group said. The company is looking for other possible ports to use to offload its cargo into the world’s second largest car market in the event that the port remains shut.

Jessica Caldwell, auto analyst at Edmunds, estimated that 2 per cent fewer vehicles would be sold in the US in August due to Harvey, with declines likely to continue into early September.

“Edmunds estimates there are approximately 366,000 new vehicles on dealer lots in Texas that could be affected by Harvey. Many of these vehicles are high-profit trucks and SUVs, so the automakers will feel a slight pinch, at least in the immediate term,” she said.

Texas makes up 9 per cent of US retail sales and is its largest truck market, accounting for 14 per cent of all full-size truck sales so far this year.

The Port of Houston is one of the US’s most important maritime gateways and had been positioning itself as an important distribution hub on the US Gulf coast.

Traditionally the port has predominantly served vessels handling bulk commodities such as oil and steel but has been seeking to attract to the port area regional distribution centres that would attract more calls from container shipping lines. Sweden’s Ikea recently opened a distribution centre near the port to serve its stores in the surrounding area.

“Right now, our focus is on the safety of our co-workers,” said Lars Petersson, Ikea’s US country manager. “It’s important for us be there for our co-workers and the community in the immediate aftermath of this disaster, but also in the long term as they are rebuilding their lives and homes.”

Houston and other Gulf coast ports have been investing in container facilities to exploit the expansion of the Panama Canal, which allows bigger vessels to reach the East and Gulf coasts. Container traffic through Houston was up 13 per cent year-on-year to the end of July.

Denmark’s Maersk Line, the biggest customer of the port’s container terminals, said one of its services would skip Houston and instead unload its cargo at Freeport, in the Bahamas. A later service will pick up that cargo and take it to Houston, while four other services operated by Maersk of MSC, its operating partner, would delay calling at Houston until Thursday or later to allow time for the terminals to reopen.

Maersk said that all services to and from Houston by BNSF, operator of the US’s second-biggest rail network, had been suspended because of flooding.

The Port of New Orleans said its cruise and cargo operations remained “fully functional”, and was working with cruise ship companies to take in additional vessels because the Port of Galveston was expected to remain closed until late this week.

Reporting by Robin Wigglesworth, Peter Campbell, Robert Wright, Patti Waldmeir and Anna Nicolaou