Syria conflict: Raqqa’s civilians foresee last days of Isis

It was like judgment day, they said — people fled in every direction, some running into the streets in their pyjamas. Children cried. Cars careened into each other.

The panic in Raqqa last week was triggered by Isis militants who announced that a dam close to the city had been hit by the forces of the US-led coalition ranged against them. Homes in the de facto Isis capital of Syria would be submerged.

A few hours later the jihadis declared the report to be false and ordered residents to return.

But as the chaos subsided the people of Raqqa realised that something was different: The “state” part of the so-called Islamic State that has ruled them for more than three years was evaporating.

“I suddenly noticed they barely have a presence. There was no more hisba [morality police], and all their prisoners were released. The street cleaners, electricity workers, the zakat [tax] office — all of them had stopped,” says Omar, a local shopkeeper, speaking from an internet café, which used to be closely monitored by security forces tightly restricting contact with the outside world.

It started gradually, recalls Omar, who like all those interviewed, asked to use an alias for his safety. But after the dam hysteria, the contrast was stark. “Isis used to be like rats, I found them everywhere I went, and felt like soon they’d be inside my own home, too,” he joked. “Now, they’re like rabbits. You barely see them.”

Raqqa will be the next battleground as the US-led coalition seeks to crush Isis. The group is already fighting to cling on to the last neighbourhoods of its other prized stronghold, the Iraqi city of Mosul, which it seized when it swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014. Raqqa, its first and most symbolic stronghold in Syria, is now almost entirely encircled by US-backed Kurdish forces.

While Mosul suffered a harsh crackdown in the group’s final days, locals in Raqqa describe a kind of anarchy, suggesting that even the militants vowing to fight to the death know their rule is ending. “Everyone knows Raqqa is finished,” says Ahmad, another resident.

Some men are smoking in the street, he says, after years of their favourite vice being banned and punishable by lashings or imprisonment. Even a few women, forced to wear black from head to toe, are defiantly removing veils they once had to cover their eyes with.

Some say they are enjoying a taste of retribution by mocking relatives who joined Isis. “Now, you’ll see relatives of an Isis member insulting him, saying, ‘Weren’t you guys supposed to be a state? Wasn’t your motto that you would remain?’”Ahmad said. “My family did that to one of our relatives. They brought him into the middle of the room and scolded him. It was like they got a chance to ridicule Baghdadi himself,” he says, referring to Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, believed to be on the move in the desert between Syria and Iraq.

As shelling echoes from the distance, there is a sense of calm before the storm. Fighters remain in the city, but are fixated on the coming battle, while administrative officials flee with their families to safer territory, according to a group of Raqqa residents and two militants interviewed by the Financial Times.

Isis emptied hospitals, moving equipment to other strongholds. One woman who asked to be called Rasha said her family scoured local clinics but could not find a single doctor to treat a sick relative.

Most locals are convinced the dam hysteria itself was a conspiracy — orchestrated so hoards of fleeing civilians could act as cover for Isis “emirs”, or leaders.

Residents struggle to plot their best course of action — where to flee and when. They were terrified by recent reports of hundreds of civilians killed by coalition strikes on Mosul and around Raqqa, fearing they too could end up as collateral damage.

Routes into areas held by Kurdish forces nearby are mined, so most civilians flee to the nearby countryside, weighed down with months-worth of canned goods and food supplies, most preferring to pitch tents in nearby fields instead of local villages, to avoid shelling. “The people who don’t have a cent left have stayed in Raqqa,” another resident said.

Two local members of Isis say the reason so many fighters are on the move is that the group has adopted a new strategy, in which it determines a specific number of men to stay and fight for an area. The rest are free to move until their commanders call them elsewhere, and most are relocating to the oil-rich eastern province of Deir Ezzor, near the Iraqi border, still firmly under Isis control and seen by many as its last stand. One fighter reported ammunition shortages, fighters fleeing and a notable absence of the foreign fighters who once led them.

Both civilians and local militants estimate some 2,000 fighters are in still in Raqqa, mostly from local tribes that pledged fealty to the group. “The situation has gotten very localised,” says the second fighter. “I think the organisation [Isis] is doing this intentionally to trap people. A guy from Raqqa will feel forced to fight to the death. He won’t have anywhere to flee — everyone there knows him.”

Some suspect the slowly dwindling presence means Isis will not fight for Raqqa as fiercely as expected. But most believe their city will not fall quickly. Berms and trenches lace the streets, while main throughways have been sealed off.

When her neighbours fled the next door building, Rasha says a group of fighters moved in with a generator that runs day and night. She believes they are digging a tunnel and hiding the dirt inside to avoid detection by surveillance drones — a common tactic in Iraq.

“They basically spent three months preparing,” Rasha says. “It’s going to be a long battle.”