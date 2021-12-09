Episode 40
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
Headlines include UK politics & policy, Deutsche Bank AG, KPMG LLC and Elizabeth Holmes
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Boris Johnson moves to Plan B to control Omicron spread amid MPs’ anger
DoJ notifies Deutsche Bank it may have violated US criminal settlement
Big Four post strongest performance since Enron as advisory business booms
Elizabeth Holmes wraps up testimony in Theranos fraud trial
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published