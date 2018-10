Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

What can we do to combat mental health problems in the workplace? Darren Dodd, editor of FT Health, discusses possible solutions and why this matters with Beth Rowbotham, vice chair of the City Mental Health Alliance and Sean Russel, head of the West Midlands Mental Health Commission.





