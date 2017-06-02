Bavarian beer with Merkel, fiery clashes in Venezuela and British Airways is grounded — in pictures

Saturday May 27 West Point graduates toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of the US Military Academy Class of 2017 ceremony at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York

© Carlos Eduardo Ramirez/Reuters

Sunday May 28 Riot security forces clash with demonstrators as a motorcycle is set on fire during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government in San Cristóbal in Venezuela

© AFP

Sunday May 28 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the test of a new anti-aircraft guided weapon system organised by the Academy of National Defence Science at an undisclosed location

© Jack Taylor/Getty

Sunday May 28 People sleep on a blanket at Heathrow airport Terminal 5 in London. Thousands of passengers face a second day of travel disruption after a British Airways IT failure caused the airline to cancel most of its services

© Sebastian Widmann/Getty

Sunday May 28 German Chancellor and Chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats Angela Merkel drinks from a beer mug at the Trudering fest in Munich, Germany

© Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Monday May 30 Earl Granville walks through Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial day in Arlington, Virginia. A member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, Granville was deployed to Afghanistan with the 1/109th Infantry Regiment in December 2007 when he lost his left leg to a roadside bomb

© Vincent Yu/AP

Tuesday May 30 Participants compete in a dragon boat race in Hong Kong, as part of celebrations marking the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, held throughout Hong Kong

© Francois Nel/Getty Images

Tuesday May 30 Muslims break their fast with iftar during the holy month of Ramadan, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

© Danish Ismail/Reuters

Tuesday May 30 Boys read the Koran inside Markaz Al-Madrasa Al-Islamia, an Islamic seminary and orphanage, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Shadipora

© Susana Vera/Reuters

Tuesday May 30 Taxi drivers gather near parliament during a protest against Uber and Cabify which they say engage in unfair competition in Madrid, Spain

© Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

Tuesday May 30 A girl shields herself from the rain with an umbrella as it rains in Yangon

© Leon Neal/Getty Images

Tuesday May 30 Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at a campaign rally at The Grand Station in Wolverhampton, England

© AFP/Getty Images

Tuesday May 30 Medical staff carry a boy suffering from the effects of tear gas during clashes between opposition demonstrators and the riot police during a protest against President Nicolás Maduro’s government in Caracas Venezuela

© Omar Sobhani/Reuters

Wednesday May 31 An Afghan man reacts at the site of a car bomb in Kabul, Afghanistan

© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Wednesday May 31 Scotland’s first Minister Nicola Sturgeon shares chips with school children outside a fish bar in Anstruther, Scotland

© Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday May 31 A displaced Iraqi woman carries her belongings as she evacuates her home in western Mosul’s Zanjili neighbourhood as government forces advance in the area during their battle against Islamic State

© Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Wednesday May 31 A woman embraces Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s opposition Labour party, at a campaign event in Reading

© AFP/Getty Images

Wednesday May 31 The world’s first operational police robot stands at attention as they prepare a military cannon to fire to mark sunset and the end of the fasting day for Muslims observing Ramadan, in Dubai

© Martin Bernetti/AFP

Thursday June 01 Students demonstrate near the Congress as Chilean President Michelle Bachelet delivers her annual message in Valparaíso, Chile

© AFP/Getty Images

Thursday June 01 South African National Defence Force and Air Force helicopters show skills and capability during a military training exercise at Roodewal Air Force base

© AFP/Getty Images

Thursday June 01 Environmental activists and supporters take part in a demonstration in New York, to protest against US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the 195-nation Paris climate accord deal. Mr Trump earlier announced America is “getting out” of a deal he said imposed “draconian” burdens that would cost the US millions of jobs and billions of dollars in cold hard cash

© Mark R Cristino/EPA

Friday June 2 Members of a family mourn at a funeral parlour after an armed attack at Resorts World Manila hotel and casino complex in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines