Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

From the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and pressure to cancel the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia, to the refugee catastrophe in Greece and headaches over Brexit, Germany has no shortage of foreign policy crises to deal with. Gideon Rachman discusses how best to handle them with Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee and a long-shot contender to replace Angela Merkel as leader of the ruling Christian Democrats. Clips: Reuters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.