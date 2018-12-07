The most encouraging aspect of Friday’s election for the leadership of Germany’s ruling Christian Democratic Union is that it was a genuine, closely fought contest, not a pre-planned coronation. The process testified to a new vigour in the party and a desire for real, though controlled change.

Yet the choice of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to succeed Angela Merkel as CDU leader still leaves important unanswered questions about how Germany will adapt to its increasingly fragmented party political system. The expanding number of fragile coalition or caretaker governments around Europe, and the persistence of EU-wide disputes over eurozone reform, migration and other issues, make it all the more vital that domestic German politics should not impede Berlin from playing a full, constructive role on the European and global stage.

The battle to be Ms Merkel’s successor was the CDU’s first competitive leadership election since 1971. It produced lively policy debates among three candidates, who each represented distinctive mixes of liberal and conservative thought on economic and social questions.

Given that the CDU has held Germany’s chancellorship for 29 of the past 36 years, there is every possibility that AKK will be the nation’s next elected leader. In combination with the Christian Social Union, its Bavarian sister party, the CDU commands the support of 30 per cent of the electorate, according to an opinion poll this week for the ARD network.

AKK was generally depicted as the continuity candidate, the favoured choice of Ms Merkel and the figure least likely to make a decisive break with the chancellor’s centrist style of politics. Ms Merkel, who says she intends to serve as chancellor until 2021, the date of the next scheduled Bundestag elections, will probably not find AKK breathing down her neck in the manner that would have been expected of Friedrich Merz, AKK’s main rival and a more conservative-minded politician, had he won the vote.

However, AKK will certainly want to put her own stamp on the party and its policies. In the September 2017 Bundestag elections, the CDU sank to its worst national result since the Federal Republic’s creation in 1949. The collapse of the CDU and CSU vote in two recent state elections, in Hesse and Bavaria, was a sign that it will not be enough for AKK to stick with an unaltered style of Merkel politics.

In particular, the rise of the rightwing populist Alternative for Germany party, which the ARD poll suggested is level with the centre-left Social Democrats on 14 per cent, suggests that one possible course of action for AKK is to toughen her stance on questions of immigration, asylum and national identity. This was a core theme of the leadership campaigns of Mr Merz and Jens Spahn, the third-placed candidate. Such a stance might also contribute to healing the internal party wounds that were exposed during the campaign, but trace their origins to Ms Merkel’s controversial decision to open Germany’s borders to a million or so non-European refugees and migrants in 2015.

Although AKK appears unlikely to move the CDU as much to the right as Mr Merz would have done, especially on economic policy, even a slight shift would open up some space for the Social Democrats to redefine themselves as a party that is clearly on the left and not just an almost permanent junior coalition partner for the CDU.

This in turn might help unblock a party system that, during Ms Merkel’s 13 years as chancellor, has been characterised by a very broad centre, consisting of the CDU and Social Democrats; two smaller mainstream parties, the liberal Free Democrats and the Greens; and two parties on the extreme right and left, AfD and Die Linke, that are regarded by the others as wholly unsuitable coalition partners.

The fragmentation of the party system under Ms Merkel has made the process of forming strong coalition governments increasingly difficult. But German politics in the AKK era will be marked at first by uncertainty rather than instability. Germany is in no danger of experiencing violent anti-government riots in its capital city, as in France. It is also highly unlikely to elect a coalition of anti-establishment mavericks and anti-immigrant rightwing populists, as in Italy. It is an anchor of the EU, not a country detaching itself from the EU for an unknown destination, like the UK.

It remains to be seen whether Ms Merkel does, in fact, stay in office until 2021, or whether she makes way for AKK at an earlier date. One way or another, the post-Merkel era began in earnest on Friday.

