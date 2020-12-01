Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Finding a side hustle that earns you money alongside your main job is an attractive idea — but it can be hard to achieve as Jonny, this week’s guest, has found out, with his side hustles costing him time rather than earning much extra cash. He’s also looking to volunteer as a side hustle to further his ambition of campaigning on personal finance issues, but how can he find the right balance of money and time? Presenter Claer Barrett hears from experts Abadesi Osunsade, founder of Hustle Crew and presenter of the Techish podcast, and Juliet Tomlinson from the Oxford university’s careers service on “success metrics” and acquiring the right skills.





If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, she is very keen to find someone who is resolving to sort out their finances for the new year and could do with some expert help. If that sounds like you, please email the Money Clinic team with a brief description of your story to money@ft.com. Follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb and read her weekly Serious Money column in the FT Money section of the FT Weekend newspaper.





Further reading:

-If like Jonny, you’re seeking inspiration from how others are earning money on the side, check out this FT Magazine piece — How lockdown encouraged young people to develop their side hustles

-If your side hustle is successful, there could be tax implications, but this piece from FT Money gives some useful tips about tax returns and the kinds of expenses you might be able to offset

-Abadesi Osunsade is the founder of Hustle Crew, which runs workshops and events for people working within the tech space, and presents the Techish podcast which is focused on the intersection of tech, pop culture and life. Follow Abadesi @Abadesi

