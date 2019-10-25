Print this page

The FT's Sue-Lin Wong spent several months with members of Hong Kong's youthful pro-democracy movement and their supporters. She tells Andreas Paleit what she learnt about their hopes and fears for the future.

Read Sue-Lin's magazine story here


Contributors: Andreas Paleit, Companies desk editor. and Sue-Lin Wong, South China correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

