The FT's Sue-Lin Wong spent several months with members of Hong Kong's youthful pro-democracy movement and their supporters. She tells Andreas Paleit what she learnt about their hopes and fears for the future.
Read Sue-Lin's magazine story here
Contributors: Andreas Paleit, Companies desk editor. and Sue-Lin Wong, South China correspondent. Producer: Fiona SymonFor information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published