The FT's Sue-Lin Wong spent several months with members of Hong Kong's youthful pro-democracy movement and their supporters. She tells Andreas Paleit what she learnt about their hopes and fears for the future.

Read Sue-Lin's magazine story here





Contributors: Andreas Paleit, Companies desk editor. and Sue-Lin Wong, South China correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

