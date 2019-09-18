It is the season for the UN General Assembly, a meeting that often feels like fiddling while Rome burns. Perhaps this is true today more than ever. The UN represents the high-water mark of 20th-century multilateralism, but the leaders of three of the five members of the security council — the US, Russia and the UK — seem intent on returning to a unilateral world of great power competition.

Yet while these antediluvian men strut back and forth on the world stage beating their chests, a different kind of multilateralism may be on the horizon. In June, the UN secretary-general’s panel on digital co-operation, co-chaired by Melinda Gates and Jack Ma, released a report that envisaged a world in which states recede in importance and called for multilateralism to be “complemented with multi-stakeholderism”.

Beneath the clunky jargon is an insistence that politicians take their seats beside global leaders from other sectors with a stake in solving specific problems: business, civil society, labour, academia, faith groups, women and other marginalised communities.

The panel members live up to their own vision of participation in global governance by asking all stakeholders to sign up to a “Declaration of Digital Interdependence”. The declaration is short and drafted without the elegance of Thomas Jefferson’s pen but with a far more inclusive vision of humanity. It commits signatories to “collaborating in new ways to realise a vision of humanity’s future in which affordable and accessible digital technologies are used to enable economic growth and social opportunity, lessen inequality, enhance peace and security, promote environmental sustainability, preserve human agency [and] advance human rights.”

It is easy to scoff at yet another set of well-meaning pieties put forward by yet another UN panel. But Ms Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Mr Ma, founder of Alibaba Group, are presumably willing to sign. By extension, presumably Bill Gates will, and why not Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella? Suppose pressure builds on CEOs of all global tech companies to sign. And of other companies as well. Suppose Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, asks all participants in its annual meeting in Davos to sign.

Why shouldn’t Pope Francis sign and urge Catholics to follow suit? Students could persuade their university presidents. Mayors and governors are already active in global networks; they could join, which would make it harder for national politicians to refuse. It’s a UN product, after all.

What then? The answer may be found in the history of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN general assembly in 1948 with 48 votes in favour, none against, and eight abstentions. Just a declaration affirming a set of universal rights, without legal force — but the origin of an entire body of law and practice that have shaped global politics for 70 years. The same rights that the digital co-operation panel now proposes to apply online.

The digital declaration spells out nine shared values (inclusiveness, respect, human-centredness, human flourishing, transparency, collaboration, accessibility, sustainability and harmony) at least as concretely as individual human rights are identified in its 1948 counterpart.

More words. Yet people of integrity — and even those without integrity subjected to pressure — must acknowledge that words have meaning. Lawyers make their living parsing those meanings; shareholders, voters and groups of many descriptions charged with holding power accountable ultimately decide whether that meaning has been met. Even US President Donald Trump, a habitual liar, is determined to deliver on enough of his campaign promises to get re-elected in 2020.

So imagine: with enough signatories how then will these digital interdependence goals be achieved? The panel has an answer there too, proposing new governance structures for the digital world of the future, which will supplement and could ultimately swallow the UN, at least as we have known it.

“Multi-stakeholderism” is not only necessary, but impossible to stop. Digital space does not recognise the elaborate distinctions of power and protocol that governments have spent centuries building and safeguarding. The jihadist group Isis can recruit a global army online, before and after its physical “caliphate” has been destroyed. Companies can create currencies without a national mint or central bank.

Digital tools will make global governance with actual global participation possible, even as they create new dangers and challenges. Digital and physical power are already merging in frightening ways. The only way to counter this threat, as in the physical world, is by digital co-operation.



The writer is president of the New America think-tank and an FT contributing editor