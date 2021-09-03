Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Bankers and investors are bracing for a bumper month of debt issuance in the US, and Germany’s Dax is welcoming 10 new companies to its index. Plus, the FT’s Lilah Raptopoulos talks about the launch of her new show, the FT Weekend podcast.





Banks and investors gear up for US corporate debt binge

Germany’s Dax undergoes makeover as it expands from 30 to 40

FT Weekend podcast

UK staycations and return to offices boost retail footfall in August

