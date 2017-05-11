Policy highlights from Labour’s leaked manifesto

The draft manifesto of the UK’s main Labour opposition party has been leaked ahead of the general election on June 8. Entitled “For the many not the few”, it focuses on the economy, Brexit, education and work, and the main points are summarised below

Economy

A fair taxation system

— No rises in income tax for those earning below £80,000 a year, in personal National Insurance Contributions or VAT

— Corporations to pay “a little more” while still keeping UK corporation tax low

— Reintroduce the lower small profit rate of corporation tax for small businesses

— Exclude small businesses with a turnover of under £83,000 from quarterly reporting

— Take action on late payments to businesses

Fiscal credibility

— Eliminate the current budget deficit within five years

— Leave debt as a proportion of GDP lower at the end of each parliament

— Compliance to be overseen by strengthened Office for Budget Responsibility

Industrial strategy

— Invest £250bn over 10 years in upgrading transport, energy and digital infrastructure through a National Investment Bank

— Ensure that 60 per cent of UK energy comes from low or renewable sources by 2030

— Remove new plant and machinery from business rate calculations

— Universal superfast 30 mbps broadband for all households by 2022

— Legislate to make it harder for banks to close branches

A new deal for business

— Give company directors new duties to serve wider interests beyond shareholders

— Protect ‘systemically important’ businesses from hostile takeovers

— Ensure protection for workers and pensioners when a company is bought

— Roll out maximum pay ratios of 20:1 in the public sector and for companies bidding for public contracts

— Reform business rates, including switching from RPI to CPI indexation

— Allowances for business that struggle to pay minimum wages

Sustainable energy

— “Emergency” energy price cap of £1,000 a year

— Central government control of power transmission and distribution grids

— At least one publicly owned energy company in every region of the UK

— Insulate 4m homes

— Ban fracking

— Support further nuclear projects

— Put UK on track to meet climate change targets

— Prioritise access to EU internal energy market and Euratom.

Brexit

— Guarantee existing rights for all EU nationals living in Britain and secure reciprocal rights for UK citizens in EU countries

— Negotiate transitional arrangements for leaving EU

— Seek to maintain membership of European organisations such as EMA, Erasmus and Europol

— Devolve powers repatriated from the EU

— Cover any shortfall in EU Structural Funding throughout the next parliament

— Ensure no return to a hard border in Ireland and no change in sovereignty of Gibraltar

Immigration

— Replace income thresholds with an obligation to survive without recourse to public funds

— Stop employers from recruiting only from overseas

— Establish a Migrant Impact Fund to help public services in host communities

International trade

— Ensure trade deals safeguard the right to regulate in the public interest

— Work to end the dumping of state-subsidised goods on UK markets

— Develop an export incentive scheme for SMEs

Education

Early Years

— High-quality childcare places with direct government subsidy

— Maintain current commitments on free hours and extend the 30 free hours to all two-year-olds

Schools

— Transitional relief for schools set to lose out under the new funding formula

— Allow local authorities to open schools

— Reduce class sizes to under 30 for all five, six, and seven-year-olds

— Introduce free school meals for all primary school children, paid for by removing the VAT exemption on private school fees

— Reintroduce national pay bargaining

— Scrap plans for schools to pay the apprenticeship levy

Further and adult education

— Free, life-long education at Further Education colleges

— Restore the Education Maintenance Allowance for 16-18 year olds

Apprenticeships

— Maintain the apprenticeship levy while taking measures to ensure quality

— Give employers more flexibility in how the levy is deployed

Higher education

— Abolish university tuition fees

— Reintroduce maintenance grants for university students

Fair work

— Set up a new Ministry of Labour

— Give all workers equal rights from day one

— Ban zero hours contracts

— Ensure that any employer wishing to recruit labour from abroad does not undercut workers at home

— Repeal the Trade Union Act and roll out sectoral collective bargaining

— Guarantee trade unions a right to access workplaces

— Introduce four new public holidays

— Raise the minimum wage to the level of the living wage

— End the public sector pay cap

— Ban unpaid internships

— Enforce all workers’ rights to trade union representation at work

— Abolish employment tribunal fees

— Double paid paternity leave to four weeks and increase paternity pay

— Strengthen protections for women against unfair redundancy

— People who work regular hours for more than 12 weeks will have a right to a regular contract

Self-employed workers

— Shift the burden of proof, so that the law assumes a worker is an employee unless the employer can prove otherwise

— Fines for employers not meeting their responsibilities