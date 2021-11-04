The place to defeat erroneous ideas is in the “marketplace of ideas”; that is, in open debate.

This line of thought goes back to John Milton in his Areopagitica. Whether it is Jordan Peterson, David Miller or Kathleen Stock, they should not be silenced, but debated. Your editorial “Protecting freedom of academic inquiry” (FT View, October 16) should have explicitly defended their right to express their views, including their right to be wrong. Indeed, especially their right to be wrong.

However, you did rightly criticise the “doctrine” of safe spaces now in vogue at some universities, purportedly to “protect people merely from feeling uncomfortable”. You might have gone further and explained that the idea of a university is precisely to make students intellectually uncomfortable, to challenge them and, finally, to make them think.

Frank MacGabhann

Skerries, County Dublin, Ireland