The City watchdog plans to overhaul the way fund managers go about their business. What does it mean for your money?

The Financial Conduct Authority today released the final findings of a two-year investigation into the UK’s £7tn asset management market, following a scathing interim report it released in November.

Last year, it accused asset managers of making fat profits from underperforming funds. Investors were overpaying and competition between asset managers was weak, it said.

So what is it going to do about it?

A key proposal is to make it clearer how much you are paying for a fund. At the moment, investors pay an “ongoing charge figure”, which is the management fee plus some other costs of running the fund.

Instead, the FCA would like to introduce an “all-in” fee, which would include costs such as transaction fees. This is not a completely radical proposal. Forthcoming European regulation already demands that an “all-in fee” will be offered to investors using intermediaries such as financial advisers or wealth managers.

Because some asset managers argued that investors might be bombarded with information, the regulator says it will do more work on “behavioural trials” — testing how investors react to various levels of cost disclosure. It says it wants to help investors focus on how fees might affect the returns they get from a fund, and it also wants to help them compare prices between funds.

What about performance fees?

Performance fees — where a fund manager charges extra for doing well — remain a concern. The regulator said sometimes performance fees were levied for relatively low performance targets and that sometimes the performance targets do not take fees into account. This means fund managers are sometimes declaring a total return without subtracting the fund fees they have already charged.

It’s unclear what exactly the FCA will do about this, although it said it would “consider” consulting on new rules for performance fees.

So do expensive funds achieve higher performance . . .?

No. The FCA found that for UK funds there was “no clear relationship between price and performance”. In short, paying more money for your fund does not boost its performance.

The regulator said this in November, but has done more comprehensive work on the topic and maintained its findings. It added: “We find some evidence that more expensive active funds underperformed cheaper active funds when considered net of fees.”

What about investment platforms? Were they mentioned in the report?

Concerns were raised about how platforms charge investors, potentially making “the full cost of investment” difficult to understand.

The regulator also worried that investors were not always presented with a choice of passive funds, and investors were not benefiting from potential fee discounts that platforms could negotiate.

It did not deal with these issues in this market study, but will launch yet another investigation, covering the likes of Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, Fidelity Personal Investing, and Interactive Investor. It will also include robo-advisers, such as Nutmeg.

Fund rating agencies will also be reviewed as part of the same study to ensure there are no conflicts of interest in the system. Agencies are often paid by asset managers to rate their funds. Some people have suggested this should be banned.

Apart from pricing, are there any changes to the way funds operate?

The report proposes that asset managers will have to include two independent directors on fund boards; in the UK these are currently staffed by the asset managers’ employees. In theory, these independent directors should be able to negotiate fees with the asset manager.

The FCA wants sweeping changes to the way asset managers interact with institutional investors, such as pension funds and insurers. Investment consultants, which advise pension funds, may be referred to the competition authorities.

So what does all of this mean for me?

Essentially, if all of these things come to pass, it should be easier for investors to work out how much they will pay for a fund and how their fund is performing. The regulator also hopes to make it easier for investors to switch between funds, thus increasing competition and potentially driving down prices.

When will these changes come into force?

The FCA seems cautious not to rush into anything. A further series of consultations are planned, including on how fund managers should communicate costs and charges in future.

Many of those responding to the report have complained about the length of time it might take for changes to be made.

How has the report been received by the industry?

The Investment Association, the UK’s asset management trade body, said it broadly welcomed the proposals, and looked forward to having “meaningful dialogue with the regulator” about putting its recommendations into practice. However, it warned that a “pragmatic timetable” would be key, given that the industry is preparing for Brexit.