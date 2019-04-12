FT Collections

Questions of technology

Regulators target the ethics of data use and AI, and unicorns head for the markets
Big Tech must pay for access to ‘digital oil’

In an era of data harvesting big web platforms are the new Saudi Aramco or ExxonMobil

Beware the behemoths rushing to market

Lyft, Uber and Airbnb impress in almost every respect — but they do not make money

AI raises questions we struggle to answer

Tech companies are searching for fixes to problems they do not fully understand

Legislation against fake news is open to abuses

Laws on ‘truth’ can offer autocrats a route to online censorship

UK tech regulation: worm turns Premium

Start-ups rightly fear rules aimed at making tech giants take responsibility for harmful content

An equation to ensure America survives the age of AI

Three historical figures show how innovation, education and a social safety net can unlock prosperity

Big Tech is smothering small start-ups

Minor changes to a platform’s algorithms can harm a business’s traffic overnight

Unicorn IPOs: lock-up lockdowns Premium

Public markets are rough, a lesson better learnt early