FT Collections Questions of technology Regulators target the ethics of data use and AI, and unicorns head for the markets Big Tech must pay for access to ‘digital oil’ In an era of data harvesting big web platforms are the new Saudi Aramco or ExxonMobil Friday, 12 April, 2019 Beware the behemoths rushing to market Lyft, Uber and Airbnb impress in almost every respect — but they do not make money Friday, 12 April, 2019 AI raises questions we struggle to answer Tech companies are searching for fixes to problems they do not fully understand Friday, 12 April, 2019 Legislation against fake news is open to abuses Laws on ‘truth’ can offer autocrats a route to online censorship Friday, 12 April, 2019 UK tech regulation: worm turns Premium Start-ups rightly fear rules aimed at making tech giants take responsibility for harmful content Friday, 12 April, 2019 An equation to ensure America survives the age of AI Three historical figures show how innovation, education and a social safety net can unlock prosperity Friday, 12 April, 2019 Big Tech is smothering small start-ups Minor changes to a platform’s algorithms can harm a business’s traffic overnight Friday, 12 April, 2019 Unicorn IPOs: lock-up lockdowns Premium Public markets are rough, a lesson better learnt early Friday, 12 April, 2019