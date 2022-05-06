London’s push to control the British Virgin Islands
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Wall Street stocks suffered steep declines on Thursday with the Nasdaq’s biggest fall since 2020 and the Bank of England has warned that the UK economy will slide into recession this year. Plus, the FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, explains why the British Virgin Islands is rejecting a push for direct rule from London.
Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify
Mentioned in this podcast:
Nasdaq tumbles 5% in sharpest fall since 2020
British Virgin Islands premier rejects direct rule from London
Bank of England warns of UK recession this year as it lifts interest rate
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published