Wall Street stocks suffered steep declines on Thursday with the Nasdaq’s biggest fall since 2020 and the Bank of England has warned that the UK economy will slide into recession this year. Plus, the FT’s Latin America editor, Michael Stott, explains why the British Virgin Islands is rejecting a push for direct rule from London.

Nasdaq tumbles 5% in sharpest fall since 2020

British Virgin Islands premier rejects direct rule from London

Bank of England warns of UK recession this year as it lifts interest rate

