Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump was acquitted on impeachment charges by the Senate on Wednesday, HSBC has decided to hold off on naming a permanent chief executive until after it unveils a strategy shake-up, and Chinese energy executives are projecting a 25 per cent fall in the country’s oil consumption this month due the effects of the coronavirus on demand. Plus, the FT’s Anna Nicolaou explains Spotify’s push into podcasts and what it means for the streaming giant’s music business.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.