This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Workforce planning, staffing and training

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Halfords urges UK government to train mechanics for shift to electric

Outline the stages of the recruitment process for a business such as Halfords

Analyse the likely human resource effects of government environmental policy to a business such as Halfords

Assess the benefits to Halfords of investing in staff training

Evaluate the importance of workforce planning to a business such as Halfords

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy