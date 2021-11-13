Business class: Halfords urges UK government to train mechanics for shift to electric
Specification:
Workforce planning, staffing and training
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Halfords urges UK government to train mechanics for shift to electric
Outline the stages of the recruitment process for a business such as Halfords
Analyse the likely human resource effects of government environmental policy to a business such as Halfords
Assess the benefits to Halfords of investing in staff training
Evaluate the importance of workforce planning to a business such as Halfords
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
