  • Workforce planning, staffing and training

Halfords urges UK government to train mechanics for shift to electric

  • Outline the stages of the recruitment process for a business such as Halfords

  • Analyse the likely human resource effects of government environmental policy to a business such as Halfords

  • Assess the benefits to Halfords of investing in staff training

  • Evaluate the importance of workforce planning to a business such as Halfords

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

