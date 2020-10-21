Print this page

Snap attracted the highest-ever number of advertisers to its platform in the third quarter

Snap posted record revenues and attracted the highest-ever number of advertisers to its platform in the third quarter, and the US Department of Justice has accused Google of suppressing competition in internet search. Plus, the FT’s west coast editor, Richard Waters, explains how the US and Europe are handling the regulation of big tech in very different ways. 


Netflix subscriber growth slows as lockdown boost fades

Snap reaps the benefits of Facebook boycott fallout

US election: Facebook’s political balancing act

Nick Clegg: Europe should tear down digital walls not build new ones

