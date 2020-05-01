As a film lover, lockdown has sometimes uneasily reminded me of the old Twilight Zone episode “Time Enough At Last”, in which a mild-mannered librarian finally gets around to his unread book pile after World War Three. (Spoiler: doesn’t end well.) More often, between the streaming platforms and the DVD collection (I knew it still had a purpose), being able to host a rolling film festival at home has been a godsend — much more than just escape, but still the greatest escape money can buy.

Personally, I haven’t had the urge to rewatch the pandemic crystal ball of Contagion. But if I’ve been comfort viewing, I’m not sure what my choices say about me — a pattern developing of evenings revisiting inky black crime stories: Marathon Man, The Long Good Friday, Fargo, Le Samourai, Kind Hearts and Coronets. (Stories of the worst in life being human not viral? Psychologists, I’m all ears.)

Live Q&A Discovered something new? Returned to an old favourite? Looking for a recommendation? FT film critic Danny Leigh will be online on Friday May 1 at midday and 5pm UK time to answer your questions online. Head to the comments section at the bottom of this piece to read the discussion and get involved

With a 14-year-old as captive audience, I’ve given him introductions to Rumble Fish — with hazard warnings around the remaining oeuvre of Mickey Rourke — Us, Ex Machina and made a lockdown discovery in Issa Lopez’s magic realist fable of street kids in cartel Mexico, Tigers Are Not Afraid.

And you? Has film been helping you get through lockdown? If so, I’m keen to find out what’s been going on in your home multiplex. The brave new world of the Netflix movie? Beloved classics from the Golden Age of Hollywood? Cutting-edge innovation? Horror, love story, arthouse, blockbuster? New favourites or old acquaintances? Let me know.