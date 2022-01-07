Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/4418eedc-e949-4d44-a517-55e73f2076f9

Outgoing Federal Reserve vice-chair has blamed “inadvertent errors” for failing to disclose the full extent of his trading activity at the start of the pandemic, the FT’s Katie Martin looks back on the first week of trading in 2022, and our Moscow and Central Asia reporter, Nastassia Astrasheuskaya, unpacks the protests in Kazakhstan and Russia’s interest in helping its neighbour maintain stability.

Fed trading scandal rekindled by disclosure from top official

https://www.ft.com/content/3bc91644-08e2-4cee-be2c-538d855cd675

Kazakh protests are a warning for other ex-Soviet autocrats

https://www.ft.com/content/560b1b28-c180-40ec-b19a-ece58f214259

US tech shares swing as investors assess Fed minutes and mixed data

https://www.ft.com/content/76bd2194-ccf4-4029-b527-6d56d6c8465c

Twitter Spaces: After the Capitol Riot, what role will civil unrest play

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1djGXPDOgrzGZ?s=20

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.