India is hoping GIFT City, a special economic zone in the western state of Gujarat and a pet project of prime minister Narendra Modi, can become India’s answer to Hong Kong: a haven for foreign investors to transact Indian securities with minimal tax and bureaucracy, and for domestic companies to raise funding in foreign currencies. Jyotsna Singh asks the FT's Simon Mundy how realistic this is.