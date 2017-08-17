Power of Attorney - a sensible piece of financial planning, or something that could leave you vulnerable to abuse?

The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.
FT Money Show presenter Claer Barrett and guests on lasting powers of attorney, whether employers are paying enough into company pensions and asks her guest how long he would spend trying to extract a pound coin if it got stuck in a supermarket trolley.