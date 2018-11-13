Thank you for your help!

Western journalists have it easy. It is true that US President Donald Trump has raised hackles with his claims that the mainstream media are “fake news” and “enemies of the people”. But that is nothing, writes Gideon Rachman, compared with the scores of Turkish journalists who have been thrown in jail and the recent murder of Saudi commentator Jamal Khashoggi.

While it is shocking that CNN’s Jim Acosta had his White House press pass pulled, in the end the journalists who suffer the most from Mr Trump’s Twitter storms are outside the US, Gideon writes. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that the year 2017 set a new high for the number of journalists in prison around the world — with Turkey, China and Egypt named as “the world’s worst jailers” of journalists.

He warns that hard-won freedoms can be lost, even in places that have become used to press freedom.

Susan Wojcicki warns that the EU’s new copyright law sets online platforms an “impossible” task. The YouTube chief executive says that if it is adopted unchanged, it could lead her company to cut European viewers off from videos they watched 90bn times last month.

Robert Shrimsley argues that Jeremy Corbyn is facing his own Brexit moment of reckoning. The Labour leader evinces no real interest in the issue; instead his priority remains to destabilise a fragile government.

Courtney Weaver highlights how environmental disasters like hurricanes and wildfires, as well as persistent algae, are prompting some US citizens in key coastal districts to shift from voting Republican to pulling the lever for the Democrats.

David Folkerts-Landau writes that Europe must cut a grand bargain with Italy. The Deutsche Bank chief economist says that Brussels should accept that austerity is not the answer, while Rome needs to reform.

What you’ve been saying

Senior Democrats must get ready to step aside: letter from Dr Alexander P Anthopoulos, Phoenixville, PA, US

Rana Foroohar’s column was spot on and should be required reading for both traditional and progressive politicians within the US Democratic party. I would like to add that the current senior leadership of the party needs to spend the next two years grooming their younger successors and then stepping aside for the 2020 election, acting as elder statesmen mentors. I fear, however, that they will not do so graciously.

In response to “Do not assume the EU will give the UK time to rerun Brexit vote”, Duma and Chui says:

Let’s assume a British government request a second referendum. Then assume Remain wins. Some big assumptions bordering on fantasy, but think what happens next. Does anyone seriously believe there won’t then be demands for a 3rd referendum? Then a 4th? Meanwhile a new UKIP on steroids would emerge so that no Conservative or Labour government would ever get a majority.

Positive outcomes are pleasant to contemplate: letter from Chris Kniel, Orinda, CA, US

Thank you for your editorial “A good day for the US democratic system”. It is nice to see an editorial with solid recommendations that suggest positive political outcomes — even if we have to stretch our imaginations.

Lex: Athenahealth: hospital pass

Scrutiny is required when one firm is both buyer and seller

Environmental damage prompts a rethink among US coastal voters

Hurricanes, algae blooms and wildfires prompt some Republicans to move left

FT Alphaville: Markets Live: Monday, 12th November 2018

Free Lunch: The economics of the US midterms

How did the economy affect the election and how will it be affected by the vote?

Qatar is in an uneasy position as Iran sanctions bite

Donald Trump’s measures against Tehran will have a wider regional impact

Inside Business: India’s shadow banks risk repeating crisis-era mistakes

Non-bank financial companies have become a crucial part of the country’s economy

FT Alphaville: Global leverage, examined

Leaders are wise to listen before speaking out

Staff will act on views broadcast from the top, however light-hearted

FTfm: Andrew Bailey must pay the price for FCA failures

The Big Read: Russian sanctions: why ’isolation is impossible’

The US-led measures were designed to ostracise Putin, but the rhetoric has not matched reality as Moscow sells arms and builds alliances