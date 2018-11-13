Listen to this article
Western journalists have it easy. It is true that US President Donald Trump has raised hackles with his claims that the mainstream media are “fake news” and “enemies of the people”. But that is nothing, writes Gideon Rachman, compared with the scores of Turkish journalists who have been thrown in jail and the recent murder of Saudi commentator Jamal Khashoggi.
While it is shocking that CNN’s Jim Acosta had his White House press pass pulled, in the end the journalists who suffer the most from Mr Trump’s Twitter storms are outside the US, Gideon writes. The Committee to Protect Journalists reports that the year 2017 set a new high for the number of journalists in prison around the world — with Turkey, China and Egypt named as “the world’s worst jailers” of journalists.
He warns that hard-won freedoms can be lost, even in places that have become used to press freedom.
Susan Wojcicki warns that the EU’s new copyright law sets online platforms an “impossible” task. The YouTube chief executive says that if it is adopted unchanged, it could lead her company to cut European viewers off from videos they watched 90bn times last month.
Robert Shrimsley argues that Jeremy Corbyn is facing his own Brexit moment of reckoning. The Labour leader evinces no real interest in the issue; instead his priority remains to destabilise a fragile government.
Courtney Weaver highlights how environmental disasters like hurricanes and wildfires, as well as persistent algae, are prompting some US citizens in key coastal districts to shift from voting Republican to pulling the lever for the Democrats.
David Folkerts-Landau writes that Europe must cut a grand bargain with Italy. The Deutsche Bank chief economist says that Brussels should accept that austerity is not the answer, while Rome needs to reform.
What you’ve been saying
Senior Democrats must get ready to step aside: letter from Dr Alexander P Anthopoulos, Phoenixville, PA, US
Rana Foroohar’s column was spot on and should be required reading for both traditional and progressive politicians within the US Democratic party. I would like to add that the current senior leadership of the party needs to spend the next two years grooming their younger successors and then stepping aside for the 2020 election, acting as elder statesmen mentors. I fear, however, that they will not do so graciously.
In response to “Do not assume the EU will give the UK time to rerun Brexit vote”, Duma and Chui says:
Let’s assume a British government request a second referendum. Then assume Remain wins. Some big assumptions bordering on fantasy, but think what happens next. Does anyone seriously believe there won’t then be demands for a 3rd referendum? Then a 4th? Meanwhile a new UKIP on steroids would emerge so that no Conservative or Labour government would ever get a majority.
Positive outcomes are pleasant to contemplate: letter from Chris Kniel, Orinda, CA, US
Thank you for your editorial “A good day for the US democratic system”. It is nice to see an editorial with solid recommendations that suggest positive political outcomes — even if we have to stretch our imaginations.
Today’s opinion
Lex: Athenahealth: hospital pass
Scrutiny is required when one firm is both buyer and seller
The FT View: The UK’s skills squeeze poses another Brexit dilemma
Government must balance immigration curbs with companies’ needs
Environmental damage prompts a rethink among US coastal voters
Hurricanes, algae blooms and wildfires prompt some Republicans to move left
Lex: BAT/menthol cigarettes: puff baddy
Regulators are serious about a crackdown but any ban is likely to be some way off
Lex: Takeda/Japan activism: importunate imports
Unhappy shareholders are right to resist the purchase of Shire
Lex: Dignity: grave considerations
Investing in crematoria makes sense for funeral services provider
Jeremy Corbyn is facing his own Brexit moment of reckoning
The Labour leader’s priority remains to destabilise a fragile government
Lex: SAP/Qualtrics: generating X
The two are a good match, but the wedding will be expensive
Europe must cut a grand bargain with Italy
Rome has to reform, while Brussels should accept that austerity is not the answer
Donald Trump and the global assault on press freedom
When the US president calls journalists ’enemies of the people’ it emboldens dictators
YouTube chief says EU copyright plan could lead to blocked access
Susan Wojcicki warns that article 13 proposal sets video site an ‘impossible’ task
FT Alphaville: Markets Live: Monday, 12th November 2018
Free Lunch: The economics of the US midterms
How did the economy affect the election and how will it be affected by the vote?
The FT View: The German export machine is in need of an upgrade
Vulnerability to protectionism is a chance to rebalance the economy
Qatar is in an uneasy position as Iran sanctions bite
Donald Trump’s measures against Tehran will have a wider regional impact
Inside Business: India’s shadow banks risk repeating crisis-era mistakes
Non-bank financial companies have become a crucial part of the country’s economy
FT Alphaville: Global leverage, examined
Leaders are wise to listen before speaking out
Staff will act on views broadcast from the top, however light-hearted
FTfm: Andrew Bailey must pay the price for FCA failures
The Big Read: Russian sanctions: why ’isolation is impossible’
The US-led measures were designed to ostracise Putin, but the rhetoric has not matched reality as Moscow sells arms and builds alliances
