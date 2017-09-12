South Africa’s central bank accuses watchdog of bid to undermine it

South Africa’s central bank has accused a government watchdog of meeting President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers and state security officials in an attempt to undermine its independence.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whose job is similar to a state ombudsman, met Mr Zuma’s legal advisers and the security officials before she released a report in June that called for changes to the South African Reserve Bank’s mandate, according to an affidavit filed by the bank in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

The public protector triggered the controversy after she used the report into an apartheid-era bank bailout to instruct parliamentarians to amend the constitution to force the bank to focus on the “socio-economic wellbeing of the citizens” rather than inflation. Such rhetoric is associated with Mr Zuma and his allies as the president is blighted by scandals.

The Pretoria court set aside the public protector’s instruction last month after ruling it was unconstitutional. But the report heightened concerns that the reserve bank’s independence was under threat as factional battles raged within Mr Zuma’s ruling African National Congress.

The central bank is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s most credible institutions at a time when critics accuse Mr Zuma of weakening and politicising state entities.

The bank filed its affidavit on Tuesday as part of its legal battle to challenge the public protector’s report.

Ms Mkhwebane’s records reveal she had a meeting with the state security agency officials to discuss the central bank and asked “how are they vulnerable?,” according to the affidavit.

“The fact that this topic was even discussed with the state security agency indicates that the public protector’s investigation was aimed at undermining the reserve bank,” Johannes de Jager, the central bank’s lawyer, said in the court filing.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the public protector © EPA

Ms Mkhwebane also failed to disclose a meeting with Mr Zuma’s office days before the report’s release, Mr de Jager said. “There is no legitimate basis on which this ought to have been discussed with the presidency,” he said in the affidavit.

Ms Mkhwebane told Enca, a South Africa television channel, on Tuesday that there was “nothing wrong” with her meeting the state security officials or Mr Zuma’s legal representatives. She also denied telling the president’s lawyers that she would seek to change the central bank’s mandate.

Mr Zuma appointed Ms Mkhwebane last year after her predecessor Thuli Madonsela completed her term. Under Ms Madonsela’s leadership, the public protector’s office earned plaudits for tackling state corruption.

In one high-profile investigation, Ms Madonsela found that Mr Zuma unduly benefited from millions of dollars of taxpayer funds that were used to upgrade his private home in Nkandla. He was later required to repay the money following a court ruling that he had violated the constitution.

Analysts say Ms Mkhwebane is far closer to the president than her combative predecessor.

Lesetja Kganyago, the central bank governor, has defended its use of inflation targets against the changes proposed by the public protector.

“There is no distinction, and hence no choice to be made, between protecting the value of the currency and attending to the socio-economic wellbeing of South Africans,” he said in a speech last month.