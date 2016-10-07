Conclave by Robert Harris review — holy smoke

The classic English mystery novel often involves a locked room. The suspects gather in an enclosed space — Agatha Christie’s Orient Express, Dorothy L Sayers’ Bellona Club, or even JK Rowling’s Hogwarts. They cannot wander out or establish their alibis. They are trapped with each other as social rivalries, hidden love affairs, and old enmities emerge.

A conclave of cardinals charged with choosing a new pope after the incumbent dies seems to fit this tradition nicely. The men are locked in a chapel within the Vatican to cast the series of ballots that leads to the selection of a new pope and the puff of white smoke from a chimney. Even the word conclave itself, from the Latin clavis, or key, suggests confinement. There is one difficulty. Cardinals are not obvious crime suspects, so a mystery set in a conclave has a flaw. Where there should be deception, violence, even death, instead there is a group of devoted men who keep on praying to God to be guided by the Holy Spirit. That, at least, is the idea.

Happily for Robert Harris, there are plenty of hints of intrigue at the real-life Vatican. Pope Francis’s rejection of flummery and his emphasis on humility has irked the Vatican establishment — the Curia of cardinals and officials who manage the Catholic Church. The dead pope of Conclave bears more than a passing resemblance to him. The abrupt death of Pope John Paul I in 1978 even led to gossip about foul play.

Harris came to Conclave after completing his trilogy on the life of Roman orator Cicero, and it has an element of light relief. There is none of the same savagery and open warfare to control the Roman empire. Instead, there is guarded political intrigue — manoeuvring to claim the throne that cannot be openly declared, or easily reconciled with holiness.

Set in the near future, Conclave is full of craftsmanship. From the moment Cardinal Lomeli, the protagonist, leaves his Vatican apartment and crosses the Vatican to the dead pope’s bedroom, the reader feels in safe hands. This is Harris’s 10th novel, in a sequence that started with Fatherland (1992) and Enigma (1995) and he has mastered the hidden clockwork of suspense.

He gives an initial nod to detective tradition in Lomeli’s discovery of holes in the timetable leading up to the pope’s death. What happened and why did one cardinal keep the news secret for hours? But death leaves little time for an investigation because it triggers the next act: more than 100 cardinals must gather to deliberate.

“Once, God explained all mysteries. Now He has been usurped by conspiracy theorists,” laments one cardinal in line for the papacy. “They are the heretics of the age.” A sense of loss of control — of the waning grip of authority — infuses the story. Their choice of pope signals their response to events beyond the Vatican’s walls. Will they crack down or open up?

Harris captures the fact that each cardinal not only has a vote but could, as each ballot passes in a puff of black smoke, himself become a candidate. Lomeli starts off without ambitions but is swept along by the momentum of an election that he tries to guide without seeming to influence.

Harris also conveys the force of sexual temptation on the celibate cardinals. Lomeli falls asleep with his arms crossed over his chest, a habit he adopted long ago to subdue sinful urges. But sexuality has entered the Vatican in unexpected ways, threatening to disrupt the conclave and perhaps alter the nature of the church.

Lomeli exposes the absurdity of the event: a bruising hustings disguised as a holy retreat

The Vatican is akin to the Roman empire of Harris’s Cicero trilogy or the French army of An Officer and a Spy (2013), Harris’s fictional retelling of the Dreyfus affair. It is full of men jousting for position, fooling each other and themselves about their emotions and motives. From Fatherland onwards, the women of his novels — including the few nuns here — tend to be more faithful to facts, and blunter.

The moral message of Conclave, though, is somewhat less striking than the pleasure of reading it. Like one of Graham Greene’s “entertainments”, Conclave treats a serious topic with a deft touch. As Lomeli explores the Vatican, breaking seals and catching glimpses along the corridors, he exposes the absurdity of the event: a bruising hustings disguised as a holy retreat.

A cardinal must not lobby too blatantly to become pope but there are methods of implying purity, as Lomeli reflects when he comes across one of them quietly lobbying in the dining room. “Tremblay turned and grinned. ‘Jacopo, hello!’ he cried. ‘This has been a lovely evening.’ His teeth were an unnaturally brilliant white. Lomeli suspected he had had them polished for the occasion.”

Conclave, by Robert Harris, Hutchinson, RRP£20, 304 pages

John Gapper is the FT’s chief business commentator and author of ‘The Ghost Shift’ (Ballentine)

Photograph: Andreas Solaro