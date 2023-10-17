How Microsoft beat the odds
Poland’s rightwing party will likely be out of power after last weekend’s election, a US-led effort to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and provide an exit from the bombarded territory for foreign nationals faltered, and the FT’s Richard Waters explains how Microsoft beat the odds and got a major acquisition approved by regulators.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Polish exit polls give ex-PM Donald Tusk potential route back to power
Bid to open Gaza crossing falters
How Brad Smith used Microsoft’s $1bn law and lobbying machine to win Activision battle
CLIP: The Guardian
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson, Kasia Broussalian and Marc Filippino. Additional help by Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
