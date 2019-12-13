Boris Johnson declared a powerful mandate for Brexit after a crushing UK election victory. The FT’s Sebastian Payne breaks down the results. Plus, the US House of Representatives judiciary committee pushes a critical vote on the impeachment process into Friday, and the US and China were closing in on a limited trade deal on Thursday night.
