Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Barclays is preparing to start a search for a new chief executive to replace Jes Staley, European buyout firm CVC Capital Partners is plotting an ambitious reshaping of one of the world’s most popular sports - rugby, and Italy has imposed a strict quarantine across at least 10 towns to contain the largest outbreak of coronavirus outside of Asia. Plus, the FT’s Benjamin Parkin previews Donald Trump’s visit to India.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.