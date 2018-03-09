As passengers step down into the cold, crisp air of Erzincan station after a night on the Eastern Express, they do not rush to the snack shop or yearn to stretch their legs. Instead, they wait patiently for a turn to pose for photos with the sign bearing the name of the celebrated train. The red, white and blue carriages and the snowy mountains provide the perfect social media backdrop.

The 24-hour sleeper service between Ankara, the capital, and the city of Kars in Turkey’s far north-eastern corner, has been running for decades. But it has enjoyed a surge in popularity over the past year, with demand so high that extra carriages have been added. “The trains are working at 100 per cent capacity,” Ahmet Arslan, Turkish transport minister, said on a recent visit to Kars.

The line’s success has been driven by Turkey’s 31m Instagram users, who have made the scenic journey a social media phenomenon. It reflects a growing curiosity among Turks towards under-explored parts of their country, as well as a quest for escapism at a time when social and political tensions are running high. “I’m not happy with the way things are in this country,” says one young passenger. “But we still have to live.”

Their destination has not traditionally enjoyed the best of images. Kars sits on the border with Armenia and Georgia and for years was seen as a poor and isolated cold war frontier. Internationally, it is best known as the desolate setting for Snow by Orhan Pamuk, the Turkish Nobel laureate. In the book, a poem scrawled on the wall of a local tea house warns: “If you’re unlucky enough to live in Kars, you might as well flush yourself down the toilet.”

A new wave of travellers, though, is discovering the area’s charms. They can tour Kars’ imposing fortress and the basalt mansions built when Russia occupied the city in the 19th century, walk around the silent ruins of medieval Ani on the Armenian border, ride horse-drawn sleighs on the frozen lake, and ski in the nearby mountains.

But the biggest draw is the journey on the Eastern Express itself. Passengers board in Ankara at 7pm, as darkness is falling. After finding their seats, many decorate their compartment with fairy lights and blankets for the long journey ahead. Elaborate picnics are laid out. The restaurant carriage no longer serves alcohol — a sign of the influence of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s religiously conservative president — so some bring their own instead.

As night draws in, the train adopts a party atmosphere, as people eat, drink and sing Turkish folk songs. In the morning, they wake to the sun rising over the dusty mountains of central Anatolia.

Passengers pass the daytime hours reading books, playing cards or doing jigsaws. They gaze out of the windows and invite new friends from neighbouring compartments to share tea or coffee. And then there are the endless opportunities for photographs.

The landscape grows gradually snowier as the train makes its way east via the cities of Erzincan and Erzurum. Though Turkey has been investing in new high-speed rail lines, the 700-mile Eastern Express route is more leisurely. The journey takes a full day, reaching Kars at 8pm.

The train attendants seem to enjoy the route’s new-found popularity. One guard shows a group of selfie-seekers how to unlock the carriage door without setting off the alarm. He watches with a grin as they hang out the side, holding on to the train with one hand and clutching an iPhone in the other.

The Instagram success can partly be explained by Turkey’s youthful demographics. Half of the country’s 80m people are under the age of 32. But some travellers say they have turned to social media because of the paucity of a conventional media landscape that is dominated by pro-government outlets.

The journey also offers an escape from the challenges of life in Turkey at a time of extreme political polarisation, and news channels filled with coverage of Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria. “I only read the news for about three minutes online at the start of each day,” says one passenger. “I don’t watch TV. If I watch all the bad news I get depressed.”

Some, like a group of university students from the city of Kirsehir, were drawn to the train for its affordability at a time when foreign visas are costly and the Turkish lira is weak. The most expensive ticket is 97 lira (£18.50). Many more, though, say that trips to Europe, the US and Latin America have opened their eyes to overlooked parts of their own country.

“Recently I have been more keen on going abroad,” says Didem Soydemir, 34, an Istanbul doctor making the journey with a group of friends. “But I also think our own country has many different riches that are still undiscovered. Going abroad has given me a different perception.”

The influx of domestic visitors has been a godsend for Kars, hit badly by the plunge in foreign tourists visiting Turkey following a series of terror attacks. Local officials say visitor numbers have tripled this winter thanks in no small part to the passengers who travelled on the Eastern Express. “Without them, the tourism business would have collapsed in Kars,” says Celil Ersozoglu, a tour guide. “It’s as if we’ve won the lottery.”