Boris Johnson was accused on Wednesday of throwing the UK’s top ambassador “to the wolves”, but despite the row over the resignation of Kim Darroch, there was little to suggest it would stop the former foreign secretary’s march on Downing Street.

Allies of Mr Johnson — the frontrunner to succeed Theresa May as prime minister — claimed the departure of Britain’s ambassador to Washington was a passing squall that would be of little interest to the Tory activists choosing the next party leader.

But if Mr Johnson ambitions do survive the row, another big problem awaits: how will Britain’s civil service respond to a prime minister who played a role in the downfall of a popular and senior public servant?

Mr Johnson was warned by former Tory prime minister John Major that he risked losing the loyalty of the civil service after he failed to back Sir Kim, whose leaked diplomatic cables about the “insecure” and “incompetent” White House infuriated president Donald Trump.

Sir John told the BBC that Sir Kim had been “thrown to the wolves”, adding: “Loyalty is a two-way street.” If Mr Johnson walks through the door of 10 Downing Street later this month, he will have to mend fences with the civil service.

Mr Johnson’s team rejected claims by his Conservative critics that he had forced Sir Kim’s resignation by refusing to say in a televised party leadership debate on Tuesday whether he would leave the ambassador in post if he became prime minister.

The team was even more dismissive of the idea that the row would affect the result of the leadership contest, where Mr Johnson is facing foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who did strongly back Sir Kim.

“Nearly all of my members have voted,” said Charlie Elphicke, Conservative MP for Dover and a supporter of Mr Johnson.

Ballot papers were sent out to 160,000 or so Tory party members last week. “Their priority is not who is our ambassador to a particular country,” added Mr Elphicke.

A snap YouGov opinion poll suggested most people thought Sir Kim should have been retained as ambassador, but that people who voted Leave in 2016’s EU referendum strongly favoured replacing him by 52 per cent to 28 per cent.



That view is also likely to reflect the opinions of Conservative activists, who tend to be Eurosceptic. Sir Kim’s fate has inevitably become entangled in Britain’s culture wars: the former UK ambassador to Brussels is seen as part of a pro-EU elite.

People are shaken by what has happened. The basis on which we have worked all our careers suddenly feels as if it is challenged

Mr Johnson’s Tory critics cited his “poor judgment” over the affair as a reason why he would struggle as prime minister. One influential Conservative MP noted Mr Johnson’s friendship with Mr Trump, adding: “He simply couldn’t bring himself to put any distance with Trump by backing our world-class civil servants.”

However, several supporters of Mr Hunt acknowledged that the row would not boost their candidate enough to win the leadership contest. “It doesn’t affect the race,” said one senior Conservative official.

But Sir Kim’s resignation, and the fact it was triggered by a leak of his confidential diplomatic cables, unleashed fury and disbelief among civil servants.

Simon McDonald, top official at the Foreign Office, told MPs: “People are shaken by what has happened. The basis on which we have worked all our careers suddenly feels as if it is challenged.” He added the leak of Sir Kim’s cables was the “worst breach of trust” he had seen in the diplomatic service in his career, adding: “I fear there may be more.”

Several current and former officials blamed Mr Johnson for Sir Kim’s resignation and said the saga would have huge implications for the civil service — and its much cherished independence — if he succeeds Mrs May.

Dave Penman, head of the FDA, the trade union for civil servants, said there was now a growing sense across Whitehall that officials would have to tailor their advice to suit the prevailing political mood.

“Johnson and his allies have sent the clearest signal possible to Sir Kim, the diplomatic corps, the wider civil service and, unfortunately, to foreign governments that civil servants’ professional, impartial advice is needed, but they are ultimately expendable if it proves politically expedient.”

Ian Bond, a former UK ambassador who is now foreign policy director at the Centre for European Reform, a think-tank, said: “The implication of comments made by Boris Johnson is that civil servants and diplomats will have to shape their reporting and prejudices if he gets to Number 10. What he is saying is: ‘If we don’t like your reporting or your advice, we won’t stand by you’.”

One former Whitehall official said of Sir Kim’s resignation: “Civil servants are now less and less respected by their political masters for the jobs they do. The principle on which we have worked for decades — the freedom to give impartial advice to ministers — is being shredded before our eyes.”

Meanwhile, Sir Kim’s decision to quit also represents the most dramatic outcome to emerge from a barrage of attacks on allies by Mr Trump. Since taking office, he has taken aim at German chancellor Angela Merkel and also questioned alliances with Japan and South Korea.

But his criticisms of the “wacky” and “pompous” Sir Kim — who he suggested in 2016 should be replaced by Brexit party leader Nigel Farage — was a remarkable attack on the envoy of arguably America’s closest ally.

Nicholas Burns, a former senior US diplomat, said Sir Kim was a victim of a “vain and vengeful” Mr Trump who had “caused an unprecedented breach in our long and trusting relationship with the British government”.

But most British and American diplomats take view that the saga will not do long-term damage to the UK-US relationship. Mr Johnson, if he becomes prime minister, is expected to strike up a close working partnership with Mr Trump.

Instead, the far bigger questions after Sir Kim’s resignation are focused on the fraying relations between Britain’s civil servants and their political masters.