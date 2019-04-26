The French employers’ federation Medef has condemned as “totally unacceptable” President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to increase corporate tax bills to help pay for cuts in personal income tax for the low-paid.

In a speech to the nation and a news conference on Thursday aimed at relaunching his presidency after months of anti-government gilets jaunes protests, Mr Macron promised to cut taxes, increase pensions, decentralise France’s administration and stop closing schools and hospitals.

He said the annual €5bn in personal income tax reductions, which are expected to benefit 15m taxpayers and reduce some tax bills by 10 per cent, would be financed partly by eliminating “tax loopholes” for companies.

Mr Macron did not say which loopholes he was targeting, but employers assume he is talking about tax credits that allow companies to offset certain expenses against tax.

“The financing of this decrease [of personal tax] by abolishing the tax credits (tax loopholes) of companies is totally unacceptable and will have the effect of increasing taxes when French companies already have the highest rate of obligatory charges to pay among the countries of the OECD,” Medef said on Friday.

The strong reaction of the employers underlines Mr Macron’s fiscal dilemma as he seeks to improve public services in response to the gilets jaunes crisis while simultaneously fulfilling his promises to reduce public spending, cut taxes, reduce the budget deficit and stabilise government debt.

Medef expressed support for Mr Macron’s overall aim of lowering corporate and personal taxes “in a country suffering from ‘fiscal asphyxiation’”, but cast doubt on how he would finance the latest measures and criticised his reversal of an earlier pledge to cut 120,000 civil service jobs. “Medef regrets the lack of a serious will to cut public spending,” it said.

Before announcing this week’s €5bn in tax cuts, Mr Macron in December had already offered more than €10bn in handouts at the height of the gilets jaunes demonstrations. “Fifteen billion — it’s beginning to mount up,” said Zaki Laïdi, professor at Sciences Po. “It’s the maximum he can make in concessions without destabilising things.”

Economists welcomed the thrust of the new measures, saying the tax cuts would support consumption in the short term, while allowing time for the reforms already in train to pay off.

“Although the concessions will probably add to France’s fiscal challenges, we expect stronger gains in employment and the tax base to more than offset any near-term fiscal damage over time,” said Florian Hense, economist at Berenberg.

He added that with the eurozone’s public deficit at a historical low, there was now “fiscal legroom and political willingness to give Macron flexibility to cut taxes and time to overhaul the French economy”.

However, François Cabou, an economist at Barclays, said that while the overall direction of policy made both economic and political sense — balancing earlier corporate tax cuts with greater support for consumers — the lack of detail on timing and funding made it hard to assess the impact.

Redeploying civil servants from central to local government to implement the decentralisation plan could take time, for example, and it was not clear whether the plan to fund tax cuts by more rigorous corporate tax collection would mean scrapping particular tax breaks, or a general clampdown on tax evasion.

Most reactions in France to Mr Macron’s proposals were milder than those of Medef. The leftwing Libération newspaper asked “Where’s the wow factor?”, while Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT trade union federation, said on Friday: “You can’t say there was nothing, and you can’t say it was great. For me this morning, it’s neither ecstasy nor depression.”