Diptyque Advent Calendar

French artist Ugo Gattoni’s animal illustrations bound across the doors of this calendar, whose drawers contain a scented cornucopia of 10ml eaux de parfum, candles and Christmas decor. £320, diptyqueparis.com

OTO’s calendar opens to reveal 12 mini CBD experiences

OTO Mindful CBD Christmas Calendar

This was the year of CBD, the new adaptogenic of choice. OTO has bottled 12 of its mini CBD experiences – including Focus, Amplify and Balance wellness shots, pillow mist, a face mask and a lip balm – to make the lead-up to Christmas a mindful one. £329, otocbd.com

Armani’s cosmetics and creams are concealed in its Advent calendar

Armani Beauty Advent Calendar

A party-season pop (even if they are Zoom parties) in the form of a daily stash of Armani’s most alluring lipsticks, eyeshadows, compacts, eye creams, eyeliner and mascaras. £249, armanibeauty.co.uk

Drinks by the Dram’s offering features old and rare whiskies from 24 distilleries

Drinks by the Dram Old and Rare Whisky Advent Calendar

A spirited (quite literally) calendar to elevate the festive nightcap: behind these windows is a selection of old and rare drams from 24 distilleries, including an Isle of Jura 1989 rare vintage, a Macallan 25yo 1993 and a Yamazaki 18yo. £999.95, drinksbythedram.com

The beads in Carolina Bucci’s Advent calendar can be made into a bracelet

Carolina Bucci Forte Beads Advent Calendar

This starry night in miniature is made up of vials of twinkling beads, including an 18ct-gold Florentine Finish bead for Christmas Eve, so the recipient can create their own bracelet. £850, carolinabucci.com

Happy Socks’s calendar contains 24 colourful pairs of socks

Happy Socks Sock Advent Calendar

Spreading joy through socks is the MO of the Swedish duo behind this brand. And if any end of year needed a last-ditch injection of elation, it’d be 2020. These 24 socks are a colour-burst pick-me-up. £149.95, johnlewis.com

Caviar House & Prunier’s calendar has 24 tins of caviar

Caviar House & Prunier Christmas Caviar Advent Calendar

For those with a taste for the finer things, there’s always 24 tins of 15g Prunier caviar. £350, caviarhouse-prunier.co.uk

A different Dior scent or cosmetic a day is hiding in the house’s Beauty and Fragrance Calendar

Dior Beauty and Fragrance Calendar

“Perhaps you will sense the music that made the stars dance into constellations,” says artist and illustrator Safia Ouares of this beauty and fragrance calendar that hides perfumes including J’Adore, Miss Dior Rose N’Roses and Sauvage; make-up such as Rouge Dior Lipstick #999; and skincare including Capture Totale CELL Energy Super Potent Serum. £340, dior.com

Charbonnel et Walker’s calendar contains milk and dark chocolate truffles

Charbonnel et Walker Christmas Advent Calendar

Chocolate for breakfast never ceases to spark happiness. Charbonnel et Walker’s milk and dark chocolate truffles take the indulgence up a notch. £70, charbonnel.co.uk

Acqua di Parma’s concertina-like Fragrance Advent Calendar

Acqua di Parma Fragrance Advent Calendar

Inside a yellow hat box decorated with art-deco sketches by Chinese illustrator Oamul, this unfolding concertina calendar features miniature fragrances, hair mists, bath salts and a candle in the house’s signature scents, including Colonia, Magnolia and Peonia. £400, harrods.com