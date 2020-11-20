Diptyque Advent Calendar
French artist Ugo Gattoni’s animal illustrations bound across the doors of this calendar, whose drawers contain a scented cornucopia of 10ml eaux de parfum, candles and Christmas decor. £320, diptyqueparis.com
OTO Mindful CBD Christmas Calendar
This was the year of CBD, the new adaptogenic of choice. OTO has bottled 12 of its mini CBD experiences – including Focus, Amplify and Balance wellness shots, pillow mist, a face mask and a lip balm – to make the lead-up to Christmas a mindful one. £329, otocbd.com
Armani Beauty Advent Calendar
A party-season pop (even if they are Zoom parties) in the form of a daily stash of Armani’s most alluring lipsticks, eyeshadows, compacts, eye creams, eyeliner and mascaras. £249, armanibeauty.co.uk
Drinks by the Dram Old and Rare Whisky Advent Calendar
A spirited (quite literally) calendar to elevate the festive nightcap: behind these windows is a selection of old and rare drams from 24 distilleries, including an Isle of Jura 1989 rare vintage, a Macallan 25yo 1993 and a Yamazaki 18yo. £999.95, drinksbythedram.com
Carolina Bucci Forte Beads Advent Calendar
This starry night in miniature is made up of vials of twinkling beads, including an 18ct-gold Florentine Finish bead for Christmas Eve, so the recipient can create their own bracelet. £850, carolinabucci.com
Happy Socks Sock Advent Calendar
Spreading joy through socks is the MO of the Swedish duo behind this brand. And if any end of year needed a last-ditch injection of elation, it’d be 2020. These 24 socks are a colour-burst pick-me-up. £149.95, johnlewis.com
Caviar House & Prunier Christmas Caviar Advent Calendar
For those with a taste for the finer things, there’s always 24 tins of 15g Prunier caviar. £350, caviarhouse-prunier.co.uk
Dior Beauty and Fragrance Calendar
“Perhaps you will sense the music that made the stars dance into constellations,” says artist and illustrator Safia Ouares of this beauty and fragrance calendar that hides perfumes including J’Adore, Miss Dior Rose N’Roses and Sauvage; make-up such as Rouge Dior Lipstick #999; and skincare including Capture Totale CELL Energy Super Potent Serum. £340, dior.com
Charbonnel et Walker Christmas Advent Calendar
Chocolate for breakfast never ceases to spark happiness. Charbonnel et Walker’s milk and dark chocolate truffles take the indulgence up a notch. £70, charbonnel.co.uk
Acqua di Parma Fragrance Advent Calendar
Inside a yellow hat box decorated with art-deco sketches by Chinese illustrator Oamul, this unfolding concertina calendar features miniature fragrances, hair mists, bath salts and a candle in the house’s signature scents, including Colonia, Magnolia and Peonia. £400, harrods.com
