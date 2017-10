Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The ball is bounced back across the court in the negotiations, business worries over lack of urgency on transition, talk of a leadership challenge has subsided but Theresa May is tripped up in an interview and "no deal" becomes a big deal. With Sarah Gordon, Alex Barker and Jim Pickard. Presented by Jonathan Derbyshire and produced by Anna Dedha.

