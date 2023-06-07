The UK Cabinet Office will tell central government departments to remove all surveillance equipment made by Chinese companies from sensitive sites; and the venture capital giant Sequoia Capital is splitting its China business into a separate entity amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Plus, the destruction of a dam on the front lines of the war in Ukraine has flooded entire towns and forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Mentioned in this podcast:

UK to strip Chinese surveillance cameras from sensitive government sites

Sequoia to spin off its China business

Dam break gives Russia a new weapon in Ukraine War

Saudi Arabia to spend billions on shock merger of PGA Tour and LIV Golf

