Advent of state-mandated saving plans create gladiatorial arena

State-mandated retirement saving plans, one of the favourite causes of liberal Democrats and public sector unions, have turned into a gladiatorial arena for the mass-market end of the asset management industry. Just as low-cost passively managed investment products are taking market share from active managers, so the coming introduction of mandated savings for private sector workers will lead to a brutal cull of companies selling plan administration services.

Only the cheap, efficient and automated will walk out of the ring. The notional attraction of state-mandated plans, or “auto-IRAs”, funded by payroll deductions, is the creation of a new customer base among the 52m-odd Americans without retirement savings. These are the employees of small companies, often low paid, who will have no pensions apart from thin social security benefits.

But the real point for companies competing for the states’ proposed auto-IRAs will be to drive unit costs down. Consider how low transaction-cost exchange traded funds forced fee levels down for active managers and led to increased concentration of the investment management business.

Following the same playbook, the back-office service providers who win the state-plan contracts want the scale and operational efficiencies to take more market share among the 92m Americans who already have some form of retirement savings. That is the real opportunity for survival, let alone profit.

The back-office companies will almost certain lose money initially on service contracts with the state plans. They will, however, be able to use auto-IRAs as test beds for low-cost retirement platforms. The end result is likely to be a highly efficient, but perhaps more systemic-risk vulnerable, monoculture for private savings.

The legacy mutual fund industry and other higher-cost investment managers can see this coming, and have made political countermoves to slow the process down. This has taken the form of Congressional resolutions supported by the Trump administration to stop an Obama labour department rule that would have exempted state plans, and covered employers, from regulation under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (Erisa), the federal pension fund regulation law.

The anti auto-IRA move has not yet taken effect, but is likely to be in place by next month. While to some cynical observers this might appear to be just another Darwinian struggle within a rich and overbuilt industry, there is also an ideological element to the fight over the state plans.

Conservatives and libertarians do not like the compulsory part of state-mandated plans, and they think it is not the solution to the problems of low-paid workers.

Diana Furchtgott-Roth, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, the think-tank, says: “The trouble with the auto-IRAs is they do not comply with Erisa. The real reason [the intended enrollees] don’t save is that they live paycheck to paycheck. The underlying problem is low growth, and to solve that we need to cut regulatory burdens and corporate taxes.”

Originally, state-mandated plans were proposed by the academic left, public sector unions and liberal activists in Washington. They wanted defined benefit plans that pooled private sector workers’ payroll savings with state workers’ pension plans.

Teresa Ghilarducci, a progressive economist and professor of economics at The New School for Social Research, says: “The evolution has gone from bold to compromise, from a lifetime income plan for all citizens to low-fee retirement accounts that compete with the commercial industry. But those plans are going nowhere, and people got counselled down from defined benefit to defined contribution.”

The auto-IRA movement, though, is not being driven by left- or rightwing movements, but by technocratic centrists.

Alicia Munnell, head of the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, says the anti auto-IRA fight “will be settled in the courts. I never thought having [the state plans] covered by Erisa was the most terrible thing.”

Among the various state plans, Prof Munnell believes that the Oregon plan, which launches in July, will set the pattern. “Oregon is the most realistic, and got there in the shortest period of time.”

The Oregon auto-IRA was set up in a sort of Nordic compromise of state oversight and private sector management. The executive director is Lisa Massena, an energetic ex-State Street manager.

Barbara March, chief executive of Bridgepoint Group, which did consulting for Oregon and other state plans, says the auto-IRAs will reset what consumers are willing to pay. “A lot of companies are leaning in to the state plans to figure out the next-generation way to bring in new platforms and reduce a cost structure that is too high.”

The question for the industry is which companies among them, and which staff, will survive being part of a last-generation “cost structure”.